If you have been considering using alternative medical treatments, then you have likely come across what's known as alternative medicine. In other cases, you may have heard others refer to it as complementary or integrative medicine. You'd be surprised to find that nearly half of the American population has tried to use at least one form of alternative medicine. If you're uncertain about what types of treatments are considered alternative medicine, you're not alone. This is why a guide of the most common alternative medical therapies is useful. You should keep reading to find out more about how these can benefit you if conventional medicine is not readily available.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO