HOUSTON, Texas – Urban South – HTX is excited to announce the release of three new limited edition beers created in collaboration with California’s Craft Beer Kings. Craft Beer Kings has been selling the highest quality craft beer, wine and other leading beverage products in the greater Los Angeles area for years. All three beers are part of Urban South’s innovative Spilled Series, a sequence of heavily fruited sour beers using hundreds of pounds of fresh, seasonal fruit to sweeten the tartness of the underlying sour base. The result is a refreshing, smoothie-like sip with a juicy finish.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO