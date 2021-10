Halloween is just the start of the holiday season and one thing is for sure, central Minnesotans know how to decorate. Just ask Sara and Joe Storkamp from St. Cloud. They have set up an epic Halloween light display again this year! The Storkamp's yard is definitely ready for spooky season. Last year, their yard looked like a scene from 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. This year, they've added some fun new decorations.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO