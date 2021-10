The Missoula Valley Winter Market is on the move again! But if you're a fan of the market at the mall you don't have to worry as they're not moving far. Last year was big news when the Winter Market announced they would use the vacant Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall as their home base. There was a lot of excitement about the move as it included more space for vendors and more parking for market-goers. But, since Lucky's is now a COVID vaccination center, the market had to find a new spot for their upcoming season.

