The (first and only) trailer for the second season of Apple TV+'s, "Snoopy in Space" has arrived and it's the epic animated interstellar adventure you didn't know you needed. Season 2 of "Snoopy in Space" follows Snoopy as his vision of becoming an astronaut turns to reality as the Peanuts gang embarks on a trip to NASA. After exploring the Moon and visiting the International Space Station in Season one, Snoopy and Woodstock begin an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life outside of Earth as the gang provide mission support from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO