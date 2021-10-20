2 suspects arrested in gas station ambush double murder where woman died holding her child

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A man wanted in an August robbery was arrested in Vallejo Tuesday morning after his vehicle was entered in the city’s automatic license plate reader system.
Vallejo police said an officer who received the alert was able to spot the suspect vehicle and make a traffic stop, arresting 32-year-old Jamil Blake of Vallejo. Aside from the robbery charge, Blake was also in violation of his parole status, and when officers searched him they found a loaded 9mm unserialized “ghost gun” with an extended magazine, along with suspected methamphetamine, police said.
Jamil Blake (Vallejo Police Department)
Blake was booked into the Solano County Jail.
“This arrest is a fervent reminder of the proliferation of ghost guns on our streets,” Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams stated. “We’re thrilled to know that our investment into technology is yielding significant results.”
Vallejo police said an additional 40 automatic license plate reader cameras are expected to be installed throughout the city by the end of the year.
Comments / 0