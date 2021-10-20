CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Responding to Bullying and Division: A Cross-Cultural and Trans-Continental Dialogue

 8 days ago

The Office for Equity and Accessibility, the Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention, the University Ombuds Office and the Graduate School Office of the Ombudsperson in conjunction with Gandhi Smriti...

uky.edu

International Students Awarded Scholarship for Cross-Cultural Understanding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 19, 2021) — Two international students were awarded the 2021 Viji Jeganathan Scholarship for Cross-Cultural Understanding during the Global Impacts Awards Ceremony, recognizing their leadership and ability to bridge cultural differences and promote communication between diverse nationalities at the University of Kentucky. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded...
LEXINGTON, KY
vt.edu

College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences dean to lead Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations

Call her President Laura Belmonte. “Serving as SHAFR’s president means a great deal to me on a professional and personal level,” said Belmonte, an expert on the history of global relations. “I’ve forged lifelong connections with colleagues around the world through this outstanding organization, and I look forward to continuing our mission. I’m grateful to know some of my closest professional peers placed their confidence in me as a leader.”
COLLEGES
vt.edu

Derek Alderman to lecture on reparative storytelling and the Black Freedom Struggle

From: College of Natural Resources and Environment. Derek Alderman, past president of the American Association of Geographers, will deliver a lecture, “Mapping as Reparative Storytelling: Learning from the Black Freedom Struggle” on Nov. 15 at 3:00 p.m. in the Fralin Auditorium. The Department of Geography in the College of Natural Resources and Environment is hosting this event in celebration of Geography Awareness Week.
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Cultural diversity in unequal societies sustained through cross-cultural competence and identity valuation

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 238 (2021) Cite this article. In much contemporary political discourse, valued cultural characteristics are threatened by interaction with culturally distinct others, such as immigrants or a hegemonic majority. Such interaction often fosters cross-cultural competence (CCC), the ability to interact successfully across cultural boundaries. However, most theories of cultural dynamics ignore CCC, making cultural diversity incompatible with mutually beneficial inter-group interaction, and contributing to fears of cultural loss. Here, interview-based field methods at an Amazonian ethnic boundary demonstrate the prevalence of CCC. These data motivate a new theoretical mathematical model, incorporating competing developmental paths to CCC and group identity valuation, that illuminates how a common strategy of disempowered minorities can counter-intuitively sustain cultural diversity within a single generation: Given strong group identity, minorities in a structurally unequal, integrative society can maintain their distinctive cultural norms by learning those of the majority. Furthermore, rather than a rejection of, or threat to, majority culture, the valuation of a distinctive minority identity can characterize CCC individuals committed to extensive, mutually beneficial engagement with the majority as members of an integrative, multi-cultural society.
Centre Daily

Mokita Dialogues: Understanding the types of bullying and what to do about it

Teen bullying and the effects it has on individuals and communities will be the topic for discussion at this month’s Mokita Dialogues event presented by Jana Marie Foundation. Jana Marie Foundation president and founder Marisa Vicere will facilitate the talk on Thursday, Oct. 28, starting at 11 a.m. on Zoom (tinyurl.com/MokitaDialogues).
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
Fox News

Dr. Marty Makary On Johns Hopkins Led Covid Natural Immunity Study

Dr. Marty Makary, Fox News Contributor, Surgeon, and A Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the John Hopkins led study on covid-19 natural immunity. Dr. Makary talked about the study saying,. “Yes. We’ve invited people on...
Washington Examiner

Health and education elites forced to confess error

Confessions of error are rare enough in woke America that they should be strictly construed against the speaker. Two such confessions — the legal term is "admissions against interest" — suddenly appeared last week. The first confession came in an Oct. 20 letter from Principal Deputy Director of the National...
HEALTH
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19 vaccination proof requirements changing

As COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in the area, as of this past Monday, Albertans need to provide proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to access many restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Retraction Watch

COVID-19 vaccine-myocarditis paper to be permanently removed: Elsevier

A paper claiming that cases of myocarditis spiked after teenagers began receiving COVID-19 vaccines that earned a “temporary removal” earlier this month will be permanently removed, according to a publisher at Elsevier. As we reported last week, the article, “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse...
PUBLIC HEALTH
grmag.com

Bullying behaviors

“Why do you have that weird stuff in your lunch?”. Group text: “Jane looks so fat in that dress.”. “I need that report tomorrow, so you’ll stay and finish it tonight.”. Bullying, once thought of as simply playground hijinks, goes far beyond just taunts and shoving. As anyone who has...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The 74

Why One State Is Investing Millions Into ‘Academic Coaches’ for Students

A rash of states in recent weeks — including Louisiana, Ohio, Kansas, and Oklahoma — have announced disappointing academic indicators for their students during the pandemic, including depressed test scores, rising chronic absenteeism, and faltering graduation rates.  In most cases, states are attempting to gain approval from federal education officials to omit some information on […]
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

When A Bullied Child Becomes A Bully

Brian Cuban (@bcuban) is The Addicted Lawyer. Brian is the author of the Amazon best-selling book, The Addicted Lawyer: Tales Of The Bar, Booze, Blow & Redemption (affiliate link). A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, he somehow made it through as an alcoholic then added cocaine to his résumé as a practicing attorney. He went into recovery April 8, 2007. He left the practice of law and now writes and speaks on recovery topics, not only for the legal profession, but on recovery in general. He can be reached at brian@addictedlawyer.com.
SOCIETY
vt.edu

Tech for Humanity

Sylvester Johnson, executive director for Tech for Humanity, discussed the many challenges forcing us to realize that technology is not just a technical issue. Technology is also a human issue. Through the Center for Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences is creating a new, university-wide undergraduate “Tech for Humanity” minor that will enable any of Virginia Tech’s students to study and learn at the intersection of humanities and technology. This was part of the 2021 State of the College presentation.
EDUCATION
vt.edu

On Topic: Fostering innovation is now available

The Talent Development team offers relevant and meaningful learning opportunities to Virginia Tech's faculty and staff. Every quarter the Talent Development team recommends On Topic resources and professional development opportunities related to the university's core values and aspirations. The latest edition of On Topic focuses on resources that will help...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

