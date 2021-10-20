This Is Why Traffic Was So Baaaad In Eagle

Halloween week is here! Er, halloweek! Looking for the costume that most likely to spoOok people here in Idaho? This is it!. Ok, so this is great information to know as we're all frantically trying to figure out what to be for Halloween. There's a sight called frontierbundles.com and they figured out which scary movie monster (or villain) each state is the most afraid of, just in time for the big Halloween weekend! Frankenstein was scary enough to be the scariest in the most states so he's the big dog when it comes to being spooky as people fear him most in ELEVEN states. But as you know... When it comes to favorites, preferences or anything, in this case, spooky things... Idaho tends to go against the grain. Here in Idaho, the scariest Horror movie monster/villain is... *drumroll* GHOSTFAST from the Scream Movies. Really? It's so typical, but I guess I get it! 7 other states agree that he's the scariest as well.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO