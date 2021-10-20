CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle, ID

This Is Why Traffic Was So Baaaad In Eagle

By Moug
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Okay, truly it didn't effect traffic that much but it was a lot of fun to see a massive herd of sheep taking up a major road in Eagle!. Meridian Parks and Recreation shared this gem. Tuesday morning on Highway 55 near Beacon Light Road, about 1700 sheep hit the street...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

A Closer Look at Idaho’s Most Haunted Place, Boise’s Historic Old Idaho Penitentiary (Gallery)

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Californians Give Hilarious Google Earth Tour Of Boise

Pie Hole, Westside Drive In, Sakana Sushi, Sunset Park and more... Explore them all from the perspective of a tourist with Google Street view and Yelp!. Ok, so you should have your sense of humor ready to go if you watch this video, but it's these guys Brett and Alex who travel the world, ON GOOGLE STREET VIEW! And this is pretty genius; they take you around town to different spots, restaurants, etc. and show Yelp reviews and photos of food, and they tour some nice areas, some sketch areas and they do it all in a pretty funny way. It's just chance these guys are from California and obviously there's this weird disconnect between "Californians" and "Idahoans" in this time of real estate getting priced out and all. By the way, I'm just acknowledging the obvious, we of course welcome Californians as well as new residents from other states as well.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Supreme Court To Hear Appeal From Boise Neighborhood Trying to Stop Developers

There is a battle going on in Boise. Developers from all over Boise, Idaho and the United States are trying to get in on the hot, bustling and quickly increasing Boise market. Population continues to boom in Idaho and specifically the Treasure Valley faster than almost anywhere else in the U.S. The real estate market is showing some signs of slowing down, but it is not slowing down developers.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

5 Established Boise Restaurants Are for Sale; Can You Figure Out Which Ones?

It's no secret. 2020 was devastating for restaurant owners. 2021 has proven to have its own challenges. Many restaurants can't find enough employees to keep their kitchens and floors staffed. The employees at the ones who are trying to make it work with the staff they do have are feeling a little burnt out. That's a major part of why some of your favorite places to eat have reduced their hours or days of operation. They want to keep the staff they do have and know that these hardworking folks need a chance to recover.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Lifestyle
Eagle, ID
Lifestyle
City
Eagle, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Did You Know There’s Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho?

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because (ugh) you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Struggles to Cope With Aftermath Of Mass Shooting at Towne Square Mall

"Things like this don't happen here." When writing articles for our website, I try to take my feelings out of things. Today, I can't do that. Consider this an open letter to anyone struggling to put into words how they're feeling after a mass shooting that left two people dead and five injured at the mall. We're not going to call it Boise Towne Square Mall, because that's not how any of us actually talk about it here. It's just the mall. It's our mall. Boise's only indoor shopping mall. And something unthinkable happened there.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Want To Terrify People In Idaho On Halloween? Wear This Costume…

Halloween week is here! Er, halloweek! Looking for the costume that most likely to spoOok people here in Idaho? This is it!. Ok, so this is great information to know as we're all frantically trying to figure out what to be for Halloween. There's a sight called frontierbundles.com and they figured out which scary movie monster (or villain) each state is the most afraid of, just in time for the big Halloween weekend! Frankenstein was scary enough to be the scariest in the most states so he's the big dog when it comes to being spooky as people fear him most in ELEVEN states. But as you know... When it comes to favorites, preferences or anything, in this case, spooky things... Idaho tends to go against the grain. Here in Idaho, the scariest Horror movie monster/villain is... *drumroll* GHOSTFAST from the Scream Movies. Really? It's so typical, but I guess I get it! 7 other states agree that he's the scariest as well.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#Camera#Beacon Light
104.3 WOW Country

Get Your Friends To Go in on This Unbelievable Airbnb Idaho Cabin

The price point is steep yes, but is it worth it? Absolutely! This Idaho cabin is out of a fairytale or at least out of an asperations real estate magazine. The views can not be beat. If you are longing for some peace and quite and mountainside bliss this place is calling your name. The tranquility and natural surroundings will make you feel like you are in a whole other world, yet it is a pretty short drive and even considered still in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Vaccinated Star Mother Passes from Covid At Saint Luke’s

A fifty-eight-year-old mother from Star, Idaho, died of Covid at Saint Luke's. Susan Ward was an assistant at Nampa School District Family Community Resource who was fully vaccinated according to Idahonews.com. She contracted Covid due to her tireless efforts to better the lives of those in the Nampa School District, reports a GoFundMe Page.
STAR, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Onions Are Making People Cry More Than Usual

Unload your onions, shed your shallots, toss your tear makers... Onions from Idaho are linked to a salmonella outbreak that has gotten at least 650 people sick. Actually, there seem to not be any shallots involved but a significant amount of red, yellow and white onions linked to a distributor called ProSource, Inc. in Hailey, Idaho have been a big part of a salmonella outbreak here in the United States that has made over 650 people sick, though there have been no deaths reported in the matter. According to Newser, ProSource claims that "The contaminated onions were imported from the State of Chihuahua in Mexico, and ProSource says they were imported from July 1 through Aug. 27".
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Use This Map to Navigate the Best Trick or Treat Routes in Boise

How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. The weather looks sort of sketchy for the ones scheduled for the weekend of October 22 and that may just put a wrench in your child's plan to pull in a huge haul of candy. Luckily, the weather for actual Halloween looks a lot wet. With a high of 59º, Sunday, October 31 looks like a great opportunity to make up for lost time in your own neighborhood.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
104.3 WOW Country

A Boise Artist Just Gifted the City With 12 Paintings

One-of-a-kind new paintings are on display at City Hall that show iconic Boise buildings including the Egyptian Theater, the Idaho Statehouse, and the Idanha building. And they're a gift directly from the artist. Boise artist John Taye gave twelve paintings to the City of Boise and they're now part of...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Controversial Nampa Doll is Still a Huge Mystery

If it's real, it could prove that human civilization existed in Idaho more than two million years ago. But some say the so-called Nampa Figurine is nothing but a hoax. The archaeological discovery that was made in 1889 in Nampa could be an incredibly rare and important find that supports the idea that humans inhabited the western U.S. during a time when scientists think they did not. Or, it could be something that was dropped or buried in the dirt much later, around the time that Benjamin Harrison was President of the United States.
SCIENCE
104.3 WOW Country

Explore the Forgotten Art in Downtown Boise’s Underground Tunnels (Gallery)

There are tunnels under Downtown Boise. Some have been closed or sealed off but there is a main walkway underground with a lot of off shoots hallways, storage areas secure areas, offices a café and more. The underground tunnels are mostly used by government and state employees. The tunnels go under streets, sidewalks and buildings mostly in and around the capitol in downtown Boise. Being friends with a well respected Idaho employee allowed me official granted access to explore these tunnels and what is hiding from the public eye.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Say What? Women In Idaho Actually Like This Dating App Photo Cliche’

In the words of Olivia Rodrigo, "it's brutal out here" in the dating world. Was it easier to date back in the day? Hard to tell. But the methods of finding a date were vastly different just 15 years ago. I remember meeting a partner online being considered taboo. In fact, a good friend of mine had a fake "how we met" story about her husband because she was embarrassed to admit they found love over MySpace.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy