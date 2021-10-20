Parker McCollum Is Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Artist

One of the fastest rising stars in country music Parker McCollum is coming to the historic Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. A native Texan from Conroe, Parker McCollum is set to hit the stage on Thursday, October 21, at 8 PM. McCollum got his start in Texas playing at festivals, honky-tonk bars, and fairs then in 2015 he released the album, The Limestone Kid. The single "Meet You in The Middle," streamed well over a million times. He followed that album up with an EP, Probably Wrong in 2017 with the single "I Can't Breath," which led to his first Top 10 on Texas' CDX Traction Chart. Other singles released from the album included "Hell of a Year" and "Learn to Fly."

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO