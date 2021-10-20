CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker McCollum Is Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Artist

Cover picture for the articleParker McCollum is the latest addition to Apple Music's Up Next program. The monthly artist initiative is geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. Parker said,”All I ever wanted was a real shot in country music....

