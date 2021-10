TOWN OF WORTH, New York (WWNY) - Fire late Thursday morning on County Route 93 destroyed two vehicles from the 1950s, and the garage they were in. Tab Gordon told 7 News she was about to get in the shower at her family home at 25413 County Route 3 when she saw lights flicker and smelled smoke. She got her husband and two dogs to safety, but the garage next to the house was destroyed.

ACCIDENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO