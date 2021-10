Congratulations to all our November/December 2021 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the January/February contest before the Early Bird Special ends. 1st place “Don’t Waste the Rain” By Chuck Thomas I’m just an old oak with a pretty good lean And I might look strong but my roots are weak I wear lots of rings that you can’t see No there aren’t many seasons left in me Now I stood tall back in 18 and 65 The day soldiers mustered by my side Those boys used my trunk to fight behind I took bullets as their mamas cried And don’t waste the rain Don’t waste the rain on me Let it fall on the desert Let it flow to the sea Just let me go Leave me be And don’t - - - - - Don’t waste the rain on me Yeah I’ve got breaks and I’ve got scars Some caused by wind and some are carved Like James plus Mary inside a heart One of many love promises in my bark Now if lightning strikes me down some day Splits my soul in two turns my leaves gray Please gather the limbs and carry me away Then build a chair to sit carve a cross to pray And don’t waste the rain Don’t waste the rain on me Let it fall on the desert Let it flow to the sea Just let me go Leave me be And don’t - - - - - Don’t waste the rain on me Let’s celebrate the young Those I’ll leave behind Just shower them with love Watch them grow with time And don’t waste the rain Don’t waste the rain on me Let it fall on the desert Let it flow to the sea Just let me go Leave me be And don’t - - - - - Don’t waste the rain on me I’m just an old oak with a pretty good lean And I might look strong but my roots are weak.

