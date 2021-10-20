City Hall Internet Maintenance

It’s a question I’ve been getting a lot recently: “What’s going on at City Hall?”. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The very top of the Victoria Building may have recently undergone a welcome facelift , but that was quickly followed by an administrative decapitation on the inside. In the space of two weeks, both the mayor and the city manager walked out of the building for the last time, the former, it would seem, willingly, and the latter a lot less so.

5 DAYS AGO