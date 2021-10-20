City Hall Internet Maintenance

BROOKSVILLE — It’s time, some say, for “Equine” to gallop off into the sunset. The sculpture that’s been in front of Brooksville’s City Hall since 2013 shows signs of wear and tear. Donna Morin, chair of the city’s beautification board, raised the issue of the sculpture by local artist James...
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth City Hall had to close Tuesday because of staffing issues caused by COVID-19. City Manager Glenn Moshier said three people tested positive and several people had to quarantine because they were considered close contacts. He said that did not leave them with enough staff to remain open,...
Partnering with AT&T, Hall County is applying for a $21.3 million grant to provide fiber optic broadband service to 13,000 more people in the county. The proposal would include a $12.76 million contribution from AT&T if the county is successful in its application, and the county would match up to $6.62 million using SPLOST funds, a one-penny sales tax used for capital improvements. In total the project would cost about $40.69 million and take 14 months to complete after receiving funding, according to the grant application. It is expected to serve 11,312 single‐family homes, 1,132 multiple‐dwelling units and 802 businesses, the application states.
NELSON — About three dozen residents filled City Hall Monday night in Nelson's first city council candidate forum in which several council hopefuls outlined their campaigns and goals for the future of the city. Though most of the 90-minute event went off without a hitch, there were some fireworks when...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau requesting citizens to participate in an online survey dealing with the proposal for a new city hall. Mayor Beth Weldon said they are at a point with the current city hall where they are considering allocating funding towards a new hall.
AGENDA: Marion County commissioners consider wildfire housing, contracts for storm debris removal. The Marion County building in downtown Salem (Caleb Wolf/Special to Salem Reporter) The Marion County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday to consider leasing property to provide short-term housing for people displaced by the Santiam Canyon Wildfires, purchasing opioid...
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The Cranston City Council unanimously voted Monday night to hold the owners of private cemeteries accountable for maintenance of their grounds. The ordinance also calls for the cemeteries to provide the city with an annual filing of its financial condition and status. The goal of the...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle City Hall employees were able to relocate to the mostly renovated building on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to work. While the renovations are not yet complete, several areas in the building can be used by employees to work effectively, and meet the needs of Presque Isle residents.
CHCIAGO (CBS)– The Mobile City Hall series continues at Piotrowski Park in Little Village Tuesday.
The Mobile City Hall will bring city services to you at 11 a.m.
You can ask questions and buy dog licenses, parking permits, city stickers and apply for CityKey.
The final Mobile City Hall is Wednesday at Sauganash Park.
NEW PLYMOUTH — New Plymouth City Hall, the facility used by the governing body of the city which bills itself as the world’s largest horseshoe, is undergoing updates which are aimed at bringing it into the 21st century. But while nothing out of the ordinary has happened, not necessarily everything is going according to plan, and some small adjustments are required, according to city officials.
Q: Many would say that Chubbuck is a city moving in the right direction with a new City Hall and police station and other projects such as a new fire station in the works. The opposing point of view is that Chubbuck has saddled itself with a lot of debt. Where do you stand on this issue?
Professional office is looking for a hard-working individual for the position of full-time secretary-bookkeeper. This position requires a strong background in bookkeeping and office management. Responsible for city water billing, city accounts, city billing, and collecting for three departments, as well as maintaining proper documentation. The ideal candidate will have...
It’s a question I’ve been getting a lot recently: “What’s going on at City Hall?”. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The very top of the Victoria Building may have recently undergone a welcome facelift , but that was quickly followed by an administrative decapitation on the inside. In the space of two weeks, both the mayor and the city manager walked out of the building for the last time, the former, it would seem, willingly, and the latter a lot less so.
Despite record revenues during years prior to the pandemic plus a $1.3 billion gift from the Feds, the City of Los Angeles continues to face serious financial challenges. Yes, it suffered from the fiscal impact of the virus. But our current situation is primarily due to the failure of the...
The City of Caldwell phone system has recently be updated. Some of the department phone numbers are no longer in service. The City of Caldwell has one main phone number now 979-567-3271 and extensions for all departments. By dialing the main number you can listen to the menu options to direct your call or you can dial your parties extension if you know it. We apologize for any inconvenience or delay in response during this switch.
The Poplarville Board of Alderman approved reopening City Hall to the public next month and discussed several projects during Tuesday’s meeting,. One of the items on the agenda dealt with the District 9 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which will expire on Sept. 22 2022. FEMA regulations dictate that all hazard mitigation plans be reviewed, updated and then submitted to the federal organization for approval. The Board was asked to return a participation letter and designation letter before the Oct. 25 deadline. The Board tabled taking action on the mitigation plan agenda until next meeting, when more information can be presented gathered.
The City of Nixon officially moved into its new City Hall and Community Center building at 302 E. Central Ave. this month and city officials are hoping residents will take advantage of the amenities the facility has to offer. City Hall, which is located next to the Dollar General, has...
The city of Richmond City Commission is starting to look at building a new City Hall to replace the current one that was built in 1940. During its meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, City Commission heard a presentation on economic development opportunities surrounding the future project from Finance Director Justin Alderete.
Comments / 0