Former Boston Celtics guard and UConn legend Kemba Walker — now with the New York Knicks — is set to face off against the Celtics in his first regular-season game since the team traded him for Al Horford in the offseason. Walker, who has had knee problems over the past few seasons, told NBC’s Abby Chin that his knee is feeling good. He also said he is planning to play when he can, even in back-to-back games if possible.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO