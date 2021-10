Emotional healing is something that everyone needs, in one way or another, because someone has hurt all of us emotionally at some point. There are a lot of different versions of emotional brokenness and pain, just like there are different types of people. Whether the cause of your emotional pain is natural or because of another person’s sin, the majority of people fight some emotional battle. However, healing from emotional distress or any pain is not a linear process. Some days you’ll feel like you’ve reached your healing pinnacle, while other days, you’ll feel like you’re starting from step one. However, if you feel like you haven’t been healed, you should take the first step to seek God. He is the ultimate healer and can help you through any of your struggles.

5 DAYS AGO