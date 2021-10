A brand new season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is on the way and fans are counting down the days. But “Yellowstone” fans aren’t the only ones with a countdown in progress toward the season four premiere. “Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little also appears to be every bit as excited about the news as fans are. Since joining the cast earlier this year, Little has endeared himself to the show’s fan base with his energy. He often utilizes social media as a method for interacting with fans of the show. The Australian actor will play the role of Carter in the upcoming fourth and latest season. Little is just 15-years-old and his young age has led to speculation that his character has recently been orphaned and taken in by the Dutton family. We hope to learn more about Carter and his journey to the Dutton Ranch when the new season premieres in just a few weeks.

