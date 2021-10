2021 was the Tourists first season as an Astros affiliate since 1993. They had some ups and down but some monster performances too. Let’s take a look. The Tourists got off to a solid start going 12-11 in 23 games in May. They struggled some in June going just 10-16 during the 26 games that month. The Tourists had another rough month in July going 9-16 as they suffered from a lot of promotions. Things got another little bit better in August going 13-12. They finished the season strong going 10-7 but missed they playoffs as they finished 5th in High-A East South Division.

BASEBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO