There's been a lot made of the housing market in recent months. Homes had been flying off the market all summer with many sellers getting more than they'd ever asked for. That said, not everyone has that level of success as not every home is as appealing as the stereotypical perfect home for many of us. But, rather than just let a fixer-upper sit and not sell on the market, why not spice things up? And, since it's the spooky season, it doesn't help to have a little fun doing so!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO