The inauguration of Dr. Brian Lenzmeier as president of Buena Vista University on Friday was an opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief. The university has been through the worst of storms with the pandemic coming as former President Josh Merchant left under a cloud. Before that, BVU was forced through two painful academic restructurings at the end of President Fred Moore’s administration and during Merchant’s tenure.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO