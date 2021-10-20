CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Latest Tales From Exit 22

By Editorials
Albert Lea Tribune
 9 days ago

Like Don Quixote, I fight imaginary villains. I needed to do a few electronic signatures. This resulted in ... I asked my father for further details on his 70th birthday, but it was too soon. He couldn’t ... Columnists. I walked on a moonless night when no star dared...

www.albertleatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wortfm.org

Book Review: “Tales from the Liminal”

A sashquash in Spongebob swimtrunks. A lettered Professor Pig. A man who finds an unusual rock. And a SLIder who sees Gertrude Stein in the condensation on her window. What do all these people have in common? Well, they’re all characters in writer Sandra Kruse’s new book, “Tales from the Liminal,” which explores the meaning of life and our relationships via a collection of short stories.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Standard-Speaker

Spooky Tales from the Archives

Halloween is just 10 days away. It get you in the holiday spirit, give a listen to Historical Hip, the Times-Tribune Local History Podcast, Halloween specials.
HALLOWEEN
kuvo.org

Tales from The Nightside

Tales from the Nightside on Sunday, October 31 from 8 to midnight. Only on KUVO!. Stay connected to KUVO’s programs and our community’s activities: Sign up for the station’s Oasis Online E-newsletter today!
ENTERTAINMENT
Michigan Daily

Farting fairy tales and other stories from my mom

Growing up, there was not a night that went by that my mom didn’t read to me before bed. It was a ritual. After my bath, I would choose a book or two (or three, depending on how fatigued my mom was) and crawl into her lap. My process of choosing the right books was anywhere from immediate to a whole production up until my mom threatened to cancel storytime altogether unless I decided quickly. I’d stand at my bookshelf, taking in the distinct smell of old wood and paper, and select our stories for the night. I generally gravitated to the same books over and over again, but one of the greatest joys of my childhood was trips to the library with my mom. It was here where my mom and I spent time exploring and traversing the shelves for our next story.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Albert Lea Tribune

Al Batt: The TV ran all over us and left laugh tracks behind

Watching Ben Cartwright made me feel for Lorne. The TV looked down haughtily at me from its lofty perch as I sat in a waiting room, lingering in an uncomfortable chair. Service was running behind. Staff issues. It was a new TV presenting an old TV show. Do TV shows...
TV SERIES
Chicago magazine

Overheard: Tales From a Top-Shelf Bartender

I’ve been at Gibsons for 30 years now. The problem with the job is that there’s nowhere else to go — it’s like when you’re playing for the Yankees, there’s nowhere else to go. I’ve served everyone from Michael Jordan to Jack Nicholson. Obviously, some stuff I’m told or I hear is...
LIFESTYLE
rue-morgue.com

“Tales From Queer Horror” Web Series Premieres Thursday

The Hollywood Theatre’s bimonthly series Queer Horror, called a “goddamn Portland treasure” by the Portland Mercury, is the only LGBTQ+ horror film screening series in the United States, since 2015. Each Queer Horror screening, in which almost 400 queers and allies gather in the nearly century-old Hollywood Theatre, celebrates a horror film featuring LGBTQ+ content either behind or in front of the lens, and is hosted and programmed by Portland’s premier drag clown Carla Rossi (Anthony Hudson). Every night opens with a staged one-act pre-show written by Anthony Hudson and starring Portland drag, burlesque, and cabaret all-stars. Known for consistently selling out its shows since the introduction of these fully staged pre-shows in 2016, Queer Horror was scheduled to celebrate its 5th anniversary in March 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
TV & VIDEOS
rue-morgue.com

MAD CAVE STUDIOS PUTS THE GRIM BACK IN FAIRY TALES WITH “GRIMM TALES FROM THE CAVE”

Thanks to the sanitizing influence of Disney, murder and mutilation are probably not what come to mind when most of us think of fairytales. Nevertheless, such gruesome subject matter was often the cornerstone of the German folktales collected by brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm in the early 19th century. Originally published as Children’s and Household Tales (Kinder und Hausmärchen), the 211 stories now known collectively as Grimm’s Fairy Tales could hardly be categorized as wholesome family entertainment. Filled with sex, violence, incest, dismemberment, eye-gouging, and worse, the original Grimm’s Fairy Tales have more in common with the work of Lucio Fulci than the animated, Technicolor spectacles of Uncle Walt and company.
COMICS
theretronetwork.com

Top 10 Tales from the Darkside episodes

Man lives in the sunlit world of what he believes to be reality. But… there is, unseen by most, an underworld, a place that is just as real, but not as brightly lit…a dark side. Tales from the Darkside is an anthology horror series created by George Romero, the man...
TV SERIES
musicomh.com

Lone – Always Inside Your Head

Akoya is utterly drenched in reverb, Morgane’s vocals bouncing off a luscious bassline and complimented by various dubby effects (including a Smoke City sample?), while InLove2 uses the titular refrain to lend focus to the mid-tempo house groove, washed out yet centre-stage. Unfortunately the opening track is not the best advertisement of what’s to come, as Hidden By Horizons never turns its promising moments into anything noteworthy.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

HALESTORM Release Tales From The Dead, Part 4; Video

Halestorm recently launched the new video series, Tales From The Dead. The fourth episode is now available. Watch all four segments below. Says the band: "Who else loves the spooky season?!! Here are Tales From the Dead with Halestorm." Halestorm recently revealed “Back From The Dead”, their first new song...
MUSIC
horrorsociety.com

Horror Anthology DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X to Screen at Buffalo Dreams!

Mass Grave Pictures announced that their newest film, DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X will have its New York Premiere on November 7th at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. DARK TALES FROM CHANNEL X is a horror anthology, co-directed by Manny Serrano and Lindsay Serrano, starring Michelle Nuñez (Zane from Tyler Perry’s RUTHLESS series) as Cassie who finds an old TV set in the basement of the home she’s snooping around in, which then turns itself on to unleash seven horror tales involving cursed dolls, stalkers, and an intense body-horror story that will test the comfort level of even the most seasoned of horror fans.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp and More in Brutally Honest Memoir — Where to Pre-Order the Book

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Brian Cox is getting brutally honest in his upcoming memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” In the autobiography, slated for release on January 18, Cox shares his thoughts on several former co-stars and colleagues, including Johnny Depp, David Bowie, Ed Norton, Keanu Reeves, and more. The 75-year-old actor also delivers a scathing critique of Quentin Tarantino, and heartwarming words about Alan Rickman, whom...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Day of the Dead’ Makeup Effects Artist Todd Masters On Being the ‘Monster Maker:’ ‘We Really Wrung Out Every Drop on This One”

In accordance with its namesake, the new Syfy series“Day of the Dead”  is jam-packed with the undead. Meet their maker: Emmy-award winning makeup effects artist Todd Masters. Masters — who is known for his work on “Slither,” “Tales from the Crypt” and “True Blood” — and his company MastersFX were given the lead to head the special zombie makeup effects on the series. This ode to George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds its audience that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of zombies trying to rip them apart. The series follows the story of six strangers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Caroline, or Change’ Review: Broadway Revival Starring Sharon D Clarke Is Timely and Necessary

The musical “Caroline, or Change” is back on Broadway for the first time since its captivating original production closed in 2004. The best theater revivals highlight the relevance of classic works for new audiences, and the Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the beloved Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori musical is certainly timely. It’s also necessary. In this production directed by Michael Longhurst, audiences are introduced to Fly Davis’ eye-catching set design even before the show begins. A statue of a soldier holding a confederate flag stands prominently center stage surrounded by tall stalks of wheat and green grass. An inscription...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Devo Don’t Know If Would-Be Reagan Assassin Got Royalties for ‘I Desire,’ But It’s Also Not Their Problem

Devo’s Gerald V. Casale told Newsweek he doesn’t know whether or not would-be Ronald Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. ever received royalties for his writing credit on “I Desire” — and it’s not really the band’s problem, anyway.  Hinckley was recently approved for unconditional release from prison in June 2022, and earlier this month, he appeared on Twitter, announcing his return as a singer/songwriter (his work’s already available on streaming services, for those who are curious). Hinckley’s used his Twitter to do a bit of promo and offer a glimpse at, well, to be perfectly honest, his pretty decent taste in music....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy