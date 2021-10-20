Latest Tales From Exit 22

Growing up, there was not a night that went by that my mom didn’t read to me before bed. It was a ritual. After my bath, I would choose a book or two (or three, depending on how fatigued my mom was) and crawl into her lap. My process of choosing the right books was anywhere from immediate to a whole production up until my mom threatened to cancel storytime altogether unless I decided quickly. I’d stand at my bookshelf, taking in the distinct smell of old wood and paper, and select our stories for the night. I generally gravitated to the same books over and over again, but one of the greatest joys of my childhood was trips to the library with my mom. It was here where my mom and I spent time exploring and traversing the shelves for our next story.

