Targeted drug shows activity against brain metastases in kidney cancer

Surgical removal of the primary tumor is usually not enough. One in two colorectal cancer patients develops distant metastases. In about 30 percent of the cases, they appear in the lining of the abdominal cavity—the peritoneum. And that can have dire consequences. "Metastases above a certain size normally need to make space in which to grow. This in turn causes damage to organs like the liver or lungs, or behavioral abnormalities if the metastases develop in the brain. But there is plenty of room in the abdominal cavity. Here secondary tumors can proliferate undetected for a long time. And when they are discovered, they have usually already spread considerably," says Dr. Mathias Dahlmann, a scientist at the Experimental and Clinical Research Center (ECRC), a joint institution of the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) and Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and one of the study's three lead authors. To ensure that patients in this advanced stage of cancer can live as long as possible, no time should be wasted on ineffective therapies. But only a close examination of the metastasis itself can determine which therapy will be the most effective.

