Cancer

Targeted drug shows activity against brain metastases in kidney cancer

By Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer drugs have shown little benefit in patients with kidney cancer metastatic to the brain. A study of cabozantinib, a drug that hits multiple targets on tumors, has shown considerable activity against brain metastases in kidney cancer. Newswise — BOSTON – A targeted drug has shown promising activity against...

Related
bostonnews.net

Immunotherapy beneficial for patients with cancer that has spread to tissues around brain: Study

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Two new studies indicate that immunotherapy may benefit people with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis (LMD), a rare but serious complication of cancer that has spread to the brain and/or spinal cord. The research was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Broad Institute.
CANCER
Medscape News

Advanced Kidney Cancer Patients in Scotland to Be Among First to Access New Treatment

Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in Scotland are to be among the first in the world to access a new combination treatment. cabozantinib (Cabometyx, Ipsen) in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol Myers Squibb) for the first-line treatment of advanced RCC in adults, for use by NHS Scotland. Cabozantinib...
CANCER
New Scientist

Bubbles in blood open the brain for world-first cancer treatment

Doctors have shown that it is possible to safely deliver medicines directly to a person’s brain, in a world-first cancer treatment that involves breaching the “blood-brain barrier”. The method involves temporarily making blood vessels in a certain brain region more porous, to let a drug flow out of the bloodstream...
CANCER
onclive.com

Choueiri Shares Highlights From the 2021 Kidney Cancer Research Summit

Toni Choueiri, MD, discusses key highlights from the 2021 Kidney Cancer Research Summit and exciting research efforts underway in renal cell carcinoma. The 2021 Kidney Cancer Research Summit (KCRS) brought together clinicians, researchers, patients, and kidney cancer advocates to discuss the latest updates in basic science, translational, and clinical research within the realm of kidney cancer, according to Toni Choueiri, MD, who added that for many, this was the first in-person conference since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CANCER
nanowerk.com

Targeting cancer at the nanoscale

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from the Department of Nuclear Medicine and Tracer Kinetics at Osaka University developed a novel system for targeted cancer radiation therapy that uses gold nanoparticles labeled with astatine-211. Owing to the limited range and half-life of the radiation, along with the localization of the nanoparticles, healthy cells are considerably less likely to be harmed.
CANCER
Medscape News

Ultrasound Enhances Drug Delivery to Treat Brain Metastases

Enhanced delivery of drugs to the brain could improve the outcomes for patients who develop brain metastases: that is the hope from an early proof-of-concept study. "Failure of promising therapies to cross the blood–brain barrier (BBB) is an important cause of poor clinical response for a broad range of brain pathologies including cancer," note the researchers, led by Ying Meng, PhD, Sunnybrook Research Institute, Toronto, Canada, and colleagues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Unusual kidney cancer feature sheds light into how cancers invade and metastasize

Newswise — How cancers metastasize remains poorly understood. The process begins when cancer cells break off from a tumor and invade blood and lymphatic vessels, the body’s alleyways. But studying invasion - typically a microscopic process - is challenging. However, some types of tumors can invade blood vessels and form larger masses. By focusing on kidney cancer, a tumor that bulldozes its way into the largest veins, investigators at the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center Kidney Cancer Program (KCP) at UT Southwestern now provide new insights. In a study published in Nature Communications, they show that invasion involves transient activation of an abnormal cell fate program, and that it is not always driven by the most evolved and aggressive cancer cell subsets (also called clones) in a tumor.
CANCER
Inside Indiana Business

Lilly Cancer Drug Receives FDA Approval

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Verzenio in combination with endocrine therapy for the treatment of certain early-stage breast cancer. The company says the treatment is showing success in the treatment of adult patients with HR+ HER2- high risk early breast cancer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Newswise

Mayo Clinic researchers find new treatment for HPV-associated oral cancer

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic researchers have found that a new, shorter treatment for patients with HPV-associated oropharynx cancer leads to excellent disease control and fewer side effects, compared to standard treatment. The new treatment employs minimally invasive surgery and half the standard dose of radiation therapy, compared...
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

Study identifies expanded role for metabolic enzyme in kidney cancer

A team of investigators has discovered that the underexpression of a specific metabolic enzyme is a common and adverse epigenetic modulating feature in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), according to a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The findings demonstrate that functional deficiency of...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Liposomal Annamycin Shows Early Clinical Activity in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

A phase 1b/2 study has shown an 80% clinical activity rate with liposomal annamycin as treatment of soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases. Treatment with liposomal annamycin demonstrated 80% preliminary clinical activity as treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases, according to interim results from the phase 1b/2 clinical trial (NCT04887298) announced in a press release by Moleculin Biotech, Inc.1.
CANCER
Newswise

Low vitamin D status may lead to elevated colorectal cancer risk in black women

Newswise — (Boston)— A new study from the Slone Epidemiology Center and the Boston University School of Medicine suggests that Black women with a low vitamin D status have an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, in line with the findings of previous epidemiologic studies conducted in White populations. “Our...
CANCER
Medscape News

Medicare Spending Millions on Cancer Drugs With Unproven Benefit

Medicare has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars on cancer drugs for indications where there is no proof of clinical benefit. The point is made in two separate papers, one of which calls for a new model for establishing 'Pay for Drugs That Work.'. Medicare spent at least $569...
CANCER
Medscape News

Fungal Infection Can Mimic Lung Cancer Metastases

A fungal infection typically seen in the lungs may have a variety of unusual clinical presentations elsewhere in the body, even raising suspicion of cancer in some cases, a medical resident reported at the annual meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians. In one recent and unusual presentation, a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Tumor Reasons Why Cancers Thrive in Chromosomal Chaos

Newswise — Writing in EMBO reports, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health describe how a pair of fundamental genetic and cellular processes are exploited by cancer cells to promote tumor survival and growth. The findings appear in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Conversation U.S.

A new way to organize cancer mutations could lead to better treatment matches for patients

There are many types of cancer treatments. But which ones work best varies from patient to patient. Currently, doctors determine which treatment to try for a patient based on where in their DNA, or genetic code, the error that caused the cancer is located. But a new approach that groups patients by the changes in protein structure and function caused by that error, rather than by the location of the changes in DNA, could lead to both more inclusive clinical trials and better treatment matches for patients. I am part of a team that researches targeted therapies for cancer and ways to...
CANCER
Newswise

ASTRO 2021: New Study from Memorial Sloan Kettering Finds Targeted Radiation Beneficial in Cases of Advanced Lung Cancer

Newswise — CHICAGO, October 24, 2021 - A new study from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center found that high-dose radiation therapy administered alongside systemic therapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer can help extend progression free survival. This is the first and largest randomized clinical trial ever to study the use of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in treating oligoprogressive metastatic lung and breast cancers. These findings will be presented during this year’s American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) meeting in Chicago.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

The signatures of peritoneal metastases

Surgical removal of the primary tumor is usually not enough. One in two colorectal cancer patients develops distant metastases. In about 30 percent of the cases, they appear in the lining of the abdominal cavity—the peritoneum. And that can have dire consequences. "Metastases above a certain size normally need to make space in which to grow. This in turn causes damage to organs like the liver or lungs, or behavioral abnormalities if the metastases develop in the brain. But there is plenty of room in the abdominal cavity. Here secondary tumors can proliferate undetected for a long time. And when they are discovered, they have usually already spread considerably," says Dr. Mathias Dahlmann, a scientist at the Experimental and Clinical Research Center (ECRC), a joint institution of the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) and Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and one of the study's three lead authors. To ensure that patients in this advanced stage of cancer can live as long as possible, no time should be wasted on ineffective therapies. But only a close examination of the metastasis itself can determine which therapy will be the most effective.
CANCER

