A Loveland woman will spend more than three decades in prison for attempted murder. Tiera Kelley, 37, was sentenced to 32 years for pleading guilty in the shooting of her neighbor in a fight over parenting last year. Kelley admitted to shooting her neighbor five times at point-blank range outside her apartment on the 1200 block of East Sixth Street in Loveland. Investigators say Kelley didn’t like the way her neighbor was parenting her child. Media reports say Kelley showed remorse at sentencing, crying and apologizing for the crime, saying it was the “worst mistake of her life.”

