The John and Pat Figge Fellowship Program, which includes seven undergraduates conducting intersectional research, launched this year’s program Oct. 1. The fellowship allows a select group of students to research topics at the intersection of religious, social, cultural and historical issues. The new cohort of fellows selected in August will work for the next seven months to develop in-depth individual research projects culminating in 30-page final papers, according to Fr. David Collins, S.J., co-leader of the program. The fellowship began under the former Woodstock Theological Center in 2009 and currently operates under the Georgetown University Catholic Studies Program.

