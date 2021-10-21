CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE PODCAST 10/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland talk ROH announcing ticket on sale date for Final Battle, ROH asking about World title contenders, SOS vs. LFI, The Foundation vs. Isom, Rust, Keys, and CB, more (98 min)

 5 days ago

In this episode of the "Honor Speak" Dailycast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss all things in Ring of Honor.

10/18 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Dragon Lee & Kenny King vs. S.O.S for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, eight-man tag main event, more

RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #526) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes everyone to this week's show. There are two main event matches. The Foundation vs Taylor Rust, World Famous CB, Eli Isom, and Joe Keys. Up first will be a match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship with Kenny King and Dragon Lee of LFI defending their titles against S.O.S. of Shane Taylor Promotions.
SmackDown Star Out Of Action Due To Medical Issue

That would slow him down. The 2021 WWE Draft has come and gone and there were several changes made over the course of two nights. All kinds of wrestlers were moved from one show to another and we have now seen some of the moves become finalized as wrestlers have showed up on their new rosters. However, one of them will not be getting in the ring anytime soon for a good reason.
VIP AUDIO 10/11 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Becky & Charlotte vs. Belair & Sasha, Drew & Big E vs. Usos, Queens Crown and King of the Ring tournament, Austin Theory vs. Hardy, Omos vs. Riddle (37 min.)

In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre & Big E vs. The Usos, Queens Crown and King of the Ring tournament, Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy, Omos vs. Riddle, and more.
Chris Dickinson
ROH Officially Announces Final Battle 2021 For December

ROH has announced the details for ROH Final Battle 2021 for December. The company announced on Monday that the PPV is officially set for December 11th in Baltimore, Maryland. The announcement notes that ticket details will be announced soon, so the show will have live fans in attendance in some capacity.
Warrior Wrestling Sweet 16 Results: ROH Women's Title Defended, More

Warrior Wrestling's Sweet 16 show took place on Saturday night with a ROH Women's Championship match and more. You can see the results from the Chicago Heights, Illinois show below (per Fightful), which aired on FITE TV:. * Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham ended...
ROH Pure Championship Match Announced, "Violence Vs. Pure" Episode Matches

Eck's Files announced several upcoming Ring of Honor matches. The "Violence vs. Pure" episode is scheduled for the weekend of October 23. In the main event, Homicide will face Jay Lethal. The other matches for that episode include Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams and...
Exclusive minute-by-minute details on AEW Rampage vs. WWE Smackdown battle last Friday, whether Smackdown helped or hurt their rating with 30 minutes overrun

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW Rampage on TNT began with an advantage over WWE Smackdown on FS1 from the opening minute – 457,000 compared to 370,000. Smackdown topped 400,000 viewers at the…. VIP MEMBERSHIP or PATREON SUBSCRIPTION required for this...
Various News – ROH Finalizing Logistical Details For Final Battle, Onita vs. Tremont, More

H20 Wrestling is planning to feature a deathmatch between Atsushi Onita and Matt Tremont at their event on Halloween (October 31st). The show will feature Tremont and Onita in a Double Hell Explosion match. According to a report from Pwinsider, Onita will be bringing three engineers with him from Japan to handle the match from a setup and technology standpoint.
WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 10/22: Electric opening, Hit Row a hit, an uneven championship belt exchange, more

This three-segment stretch of opening on Smackdown spotlighting the universal championship Crown Jewel match fall-out was absolutely electric. This felt like an enormously important happening with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and especially Brock Lesnar being incredible in their roles to advance their program and still work within the expected confines of Lesnar's agreement. Bonus points to Adam Pearce for being pitch perfect in his role.
AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 10/16: Page hits home run, Dante Martin does the job of a veteran, more

Another nice showcase for Malakai Black. He's immediately reached another level since leaving WWE. While I can appreciate the time they've taken with his story with Cody Rhodes, I'm ready to see him feud with someone else. Martin bounced around and sold like a veteran. He's coming into his own getting exposure and experience at a high level.
THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 10/21: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Bound For Glory

Morrissey debuted in Impact a year ago and has come a long way. He was never a favorite of mine in his WWE days, but he has worked hard, gotten in really good shape, and has been someone to look forward to on Impact shows. On last week's show, he won the Battle Royal to become the 20th entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory. That obviously makes him a favorite to win the match. I would look forward to seeing what he can do in a title match against Christian Cage or Josh Alexander.
10/20 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: John Morrison & Ricochet vs. Carrillo & Garza, Tozawa vs. Gulak, more

Tozawa clapped his hands before locking up with Gulak. Gulak twisted Tozawa to the mat with a side headlock, then grappled Tozawa's left leg. Tozawa returned fire and flung Gulak to the mat, but Gulak scooted to the bottom rope and the ref broke the hold. They locked up again and Gulak delivered an elbow strike and a series of chops. Tozawa faked a big chop, then surprised Gulak with a right jab instead. Tozawa leapfrogged a dashing Gulak, then nailed Gulak in the face with a big boot. Tozawa climbed to the top rope, but Gulak got to his feet and swept Tozawa's feet, causing him to topple to the mat in the corner.
NXT HITS & MISSES 10/19: Pirotta loses safety net, Rose primed for title win, Creeds suffer first loss, more

Carmelo Hayes is far, far from the worst talker ever heard in professional wrestling, but thank goodness he has been given Trick Williams to handle the better part of the talking for him. Williams' natural charisma is enthusiastically employed on Hayes' behalf, while the most effective part of Hayes listing new nicknames he's given himself was that it made Johnny Gargano's babyface interruption all the more welcome. The refreshed Gargano, clearly on the other side of The Way before he cutely confirmed as much, lit up the room. His earned fraternity with Dexter Lumis has also – against all odds – become a winning element of his act as evidenced with the segment-closing approval the two shared. So, promise abounds as it has regarding all things Hayes since his debut, but most evident here was how much help the new North American Champion needed to open this Halloween Havoc go-home. To be clear, with NXT's TV (finally) back to being a proving ground, there is no joy in assigning misses to talent still honing their craft. The column ain't called "Hits & You'll Get 'Em Next Time, Sport", though.
King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournament winners crowned in Saudi Arabia

The WWE King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments wrapped up at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Zelina Vega wrestled Doudrop in the finals of the Queen's Crown tournament. Vega won the match with a...
