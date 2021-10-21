FREE PODCAST 10/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland talk ROH announcing ticket on sale date for Final Battle, ROH asking about World title contenders, SOS vs. LFI, The Foundation vs. Isom, Rust, Keys, and CB, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Carmelo Hayes is far, far from the worst talker ever heard in professional wrestling, but thank goodness he has been given Trick Williams to handle the better part of the talking for him. Williams’ natural charisma is enthusiastically employed on Hayes’ behalf, while the most effective part of Hayes listing new nicknames he’s given himself was that it made Johnny Gargano’s babyface interruption all the more welcome. The refreshed Gargano, clearly on the other side of The Way before he cutely confirmed as much, lit up the room. His earned fraternity with Dexter Lumis has also – against all odds – become a winning element of his act as evidenced with the segment-closing approval the two shared. So, promise abounds as it has regarding all things Hayes since his debut, but most evident here was how much help the new North American Champion needed to open this Halloween Havoc go-home. To be clear, with NXT’s TV (finally) back to being a proving ground, there is no joy in assigning misses to talent still honing their craft. The column ain’t called “Hits & You’ll Get ‘Em Next Time, Sport”, though.

