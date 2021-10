Friendships continued to be tested in the “Black Ink Crew” franchise. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Miss Kitty had a nasty fall out with Ceaser. They were on good terms until Ceaser heard that Kitty hooked up with Ryan. Although both would deny the rumor, Ceaser didn’t believe them. He was convinced that Kitty and Ryan did mess around. So he accused both of being disloyal. He cooled off from his friendship with Ryan. And he also fired Kitty from the shop. One by one, others in the crew began to call out Kitty. Both Tati and Donna said that Kitty really did sleep with Ryan. They also said she wasn’t a loyal friend to anyone in New York.

