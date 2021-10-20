Supply chain shortage: Thanksgiving pies and turkeys may be hard to find. What you can do

Less than one month from now. millions of American families will be gathering for Thanksgiving. However, one Thanksgiving essential may be missing from the dinner table, a turkey. The reason is a trickle down effect. One local grocery store usually gets about a thousand turkeys a season, their suppliers are...
It's not even November yet and already, planning Thanksgiving Day dinner just got that much more stressful. According to multiple new reports, widespread supply-chain challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have led to high grocery prices and worsening out-of-stock rates for a variety of staples in Thanksgiving Day meals. That...
Are you thinking about getting a fresh, locally raised turkey for Thanksgiving this year instead of picking up a frozen bird at the grocery store? There are options for you on the Seacoast to buy your own, or even take part in the slaughter. A number of local farms in...
MILWAUKEE - Prices for food have gone up significantly in the last year, meaning it could be an expensive holiday season. The reasons are tied to the supply chain crisis. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 4.6% increase in the food consumer price index from a year ago. If you're buying one item, you may not notice, but if you're buying all the ingredients to make pumpkin bread, it can quickly add up.
(WJW) – The price of your Thanksgiving holiday feast is predicted to be more expensive this year. According to CBS News, who spoke with the American Farm Bureau Federation, prices will be up on everything due to inflation. “When you go to the grocery store and it feels more expensive, that’s because it is,” said […]
Dauphin County, PA — Some items on your grocery list may be pricier, while other items may be harder to find in general. It’s not the cleanout we saw in the early stages of the pandemic, but customers are once again seeing empty shelves in the grocery store. “It’s horrible,”...
This year’s Thanksgiving feast is biting back as the ongoing supply chain crisis causes some holiday favorites to balloon in price, with turkeys now 27 per cent more expensive. Nearly every dinnertime staple – from the popular roasting bird to pumpkins – have jumped in price year-over-year, leaving consumers with...
Restaurants and grocery stores are on a bit of a collision course when it comes to consumer spending as customers weigh supermarket markups against the skyrocketing cost of restaurant fare. Setting the table for a dustup, the October 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast comparing year-to-date averages notes that...
I don't want to panic anyone, especially you die hard holiday foodies out there, but there's a rumor going around that is well, just "fowl". Several news outlets, and buzz on the street, are reporting Thanksgiving 2021 could find consumers facing a turkey shortage. As with most shortage currently being dealt with, labor issue seem to be the culprit for a possible shortage.
In Denver, public-school children are facing shortages of milk. In Chicago, a local market is running short of canned goods and boxed items. But there’s plenty of food. There just isn’t always enough processing and transportation capacity to meet rising demand as the economy revs up. More than a year...
Grocery store shelves are bare. Costs for basic items are increasing. Restaurants have upped prices or removed dishes from their menus altogether. Why? Because the food supply chain is a tangled mess right now, affecting nearly every aspect of the food industry and, consequently, our wallets. According to the Food...
ATLANTA — Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier every year. Experts warn that wherever you shop, one holiday essential may be in short supply. There are all kinds of items that are nowhere to be found but artificial Christmas trees could wind up at the top of the holiday list.
NEW ORLEANS — If you haven't started your holiday grocery shopping, you may want to start. Grocery and other food specialty stores are seeing supply shortages that could impact what's on the menu this year. It's a national problem, but places here are starting to feel the impacts. Eggs, meat,...
Turkey is the centerpiece staple of Thanksgiving, but there could be a slight slump in size and availability this year, which could mean pricier poultry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has predicted a minor drop in production this quarter with an expected dip from 1,451 million pounds of tender turkey this time last year to 1,420 million this year.
Áine Cain, Senior Reporter for Business Insider, joins Anna to talk about the supply chain issues that have been impacting businesses. Áine offers some tips on how shoppers can play a role in resolving some of these supply chain constraints.
As the nation and the world continue to struggle through shortages of popular and everyday goods caused by supply-chain delays, another favorite product could now be rendered scarce, and just in time for holiday season... Wine. But don’t blame the grape-growers or the vineyards. The challenge for winemakers is actually...
Correction: A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border involving shippers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection is preventing the transportation of fish used in fish sticks and sandwiches. Can't find what you need at the store again? You're not alone. As the world reaches the two-year mark of the COVID-19...
(CNN) - It may take Santa a little more than nine reindeer and a sleigh to deliver gifts from the North Pole this year. Toys already made are caught in a global supply chain gridlock that could keep them off shelves until next year. In a small New Jersey office,...
Comments / 0