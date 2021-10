ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County on Tuesday launched a micro grant program for businesses impacted by the tropical storm and tornado that hit the Annapolis area on Sept. 1, County Executive Steuart Pittman said. Starting today, impacted companies can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to offset the cost of damages caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida or the disruption to business hours from the storm. “We are extremely thankful that the tornado did not lead to any loss of life or injuries, but many of our businesses and residents are still feeling the effects,” Pittman said. TD Bank...

