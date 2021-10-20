Packers Updated Outlook: Green Bay Added EDGE Whitney Mercilus

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers announced some unfortunate news about the health status of star wide receiver Davante Adams on Monday, just a few days before the team travels to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The team placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, about 24 hours after their...
The Green Bay Packers put wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, putting his status in doubt for Thursday night’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Adams needs two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to participate. If he doesn’t play, he won’t be the only...
GREEN BAY – As an already difficult week continues to grow more challenging for the Packers, the last thing they'll be doing in Arizona on Thursday is throwing their own pity party. No Davante Adams for Aaron Rodgers to pass to. No Allen Lazard, either. No defensive coordinator, so a...
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is. Burrow’s competitive...
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos balled out against the Washington Football Team. Perhaps it was due to the uniforms, as the Packers rocked some sweet throwbacks from 1950. After the game, Amos made a plea to the organization over the uniforms. “Definitely like these jerseys,” said Amos. “I hope...
Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
The undefeated Arizona Cardinals will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Arizona got some good news as they found out that Chandler Jones has been activated from the COVID-19 list, allowing Jones to play in the Week 8 showdown.. Arizona will need all the...
Good news in Green Bay: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is probable to return for the Packers’ Thursday night duel with Arizona. According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the “current expectation” is that Valdes-Scantling will play versus the undefeated Cardinals. The receiver hasn’t suited up since Week 3 at San Francisco, when Valdes-Scantling caught 3 of 4 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. A hamstring issue has sidelined him since.
Aaron Rodgers has made several memorable Thursday Night Football appearances ever since he subbed in for Brett Favre against the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. There was the Miracle in Motown in 2015 and great performances against the Bears and Vikings. This week offers something new. The Packers are underdogs on...
We’re more than a quarter of the way through the NFL regular season and as Packers fans we’ve seen a mixed bag of on-field play. I don’t think that I’m alone when I say that the Packers 4-1 record seems a bit hollow at this point. We know it’s hard to compete week-to-week in the NFL and harder yet to win when you’re playing at less than full strength but something beyond that has been lurking for this Packers team. Are the Green Bay Packers contenders or pretenders?
Aaron Rodgers had an efficient day Sunday in leading the Green Bay Packers past the Washington Football Team, 24-10, and to their sixth straight win. But he did so with what he described as "a stiff back." A good night's sleep Saturday night in his own bed might have helped the 37-year-old quarterback with that back.
