Congress & Courts

Sen. John Kennedy: IRS Bank Account Proposal Not about Taxes but Control

By Brandon Comeaux
965kvki.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much should the Internal Revenue Service know about your bank account?. That's been a controversial topic of conversation since the Biden Administration wrote a proposal to Congress calling on lawmakers to draft and pass legislation that would require financial institutions to annually report to the IRS transactions for all accounts...

965kvki.com

Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
thecentersquare.com

New corporate minimum tax proposal gives hope to Democrats on reconciliation

(The Center Square) – As Democrats struggle to finalize details of their reconciliation spending bill, a newly released tax proposal is getting attention and has the endorsement of a key swing Democrat. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Angus King, I-Maine, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released an updated corporate minimum tax...
Janet Yellen
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
thecentersquare.com

Manchin likely kills proposed tax to fund reconciliation bill

(The Center Square) – A tax unveiled this week on unrealized capital gains of the wealthiest Americans was considered a potential solution to Democrats' difficulty securing a deal on reconciliation. Now, though, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced his opposition to the plan, potentially sinking its chances and sending Democrats...
KCCI.com

Iowa lawmakers in Congress oppose reporting bank accounts to IRS

DES MOINES, Iowa — One component within President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda has drawn bipartisan criticism from Iowa lawmakers in Congress. The plan would require banks to tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers' accounts with at least $10,000 in annual cash flow. The stated purpose is to catch wealthy tax cheaters from hiding what they truly earn.
New York Post

Senator introduces bill to exempt essential workers from Biden vax mandate

Sen. Marsha Blackburn introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at providing an exemption to the Biden administration’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for those considered essential workers during the pandemic. The Tennessee Republican argued that the federal vaccine mandate would exacerbate the country’s labor shortage, making the case that it could have negative...
