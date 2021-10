For the first time in nearly two years, the Warriors will host a regular season home game in front of a capacity crowd at Chase Center. The Warriors’ Home Opener, presented by Chase, is set for Thursday night, as the Warriors host the division rival Clippers in a nationally televised showdown on Warriors Ground. The Warriors dropped two of their three meetings last season with the Clippers, who came within two wins last season of reaching the NBA Finals but come into this one down a star player.

