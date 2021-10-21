AARP... Your Trusted Friend

Founder of Performance Leaders, LLC, offering business-focused coaching for leaders and their business leadership teams since 2001. One of the best projects I ever worked on is described in the Summer 2021 issue of Leader to Leader in an article authored by Ian Read, Pfizer’s CEO from 2010 to 2018 entitled “Formed in the Crucible of Crisis: My Approach and Insights on Leading Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team.” I collaborated on the article that speaks to Ian’s journey as a CEO, his lessons learned and special emphasis on leading through his executive leadership team. I worked with him in designing and running a key early offsite meeting that helped bring the ELT together around trust and candor. After reading the article, a colleague asked a key question: How does one get into the position to partner with a CEO in a meaningful way? My experience may offer at least one path.
