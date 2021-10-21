AARP... Your Trusted Friend

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godaf#ckin mighty man! I'm fourteen years short of retirement if I'm lucky, and those bast#rds are already circling like sharks...

ABC Action News

AARP Age-Friendly Network of States and Communities

The population of older adults is getting larger and older. By 2030, 1 of every 5 people in the United States will be age 65 or older. We know that older adults want to remain in their home and their community - they want to age in place. Older adults and younger alike want to live in a community where they can safely walk to their grocery stores, doctors, museums, and concert halls - features known as livable, age-friendly communities.
TAMPA, FL
Rolling Stone

Company With a Cause? Nine Ways to Ensure Your Customers Trust You

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As concerns over social, environmental and political issues rise, many companies are being founded with a particular cause in mind, with their founders looking to use their businesses and platforms to raise awareness and do some good. For other businesses, getting involved in particular causes or building product lines around certain issues came later as their brands evolved.
ADVOCACY
Jessica Robinson

Make friends as a new employee in your workplace

“Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” - Misty Copeland. ‘Loneliness’ is one of the biggest challenges that you face as a new employee. You feel excited about your new professional life but at the same time you feel unhappy inside, you miss your college friends (if you are new in the professional world) and your old colleagues and friends from your old workplace (if you have switched to a new job). After all, we, human beings, are social animals who need social connections to feel at their best. Now the question is, what can you do to fill the void that you feel in the absence of your friends? The answer is to make new friends in your new workplace.
Thrive Global

Dr. Suvi Haimi of Sulapac: “Trust in your own thinking”

Trust in your own thinking. Being an entrepreneur means that you are creating something new, perhaps sharing your unique vision with the world. To be able to do this, you need to have confidence in your thinking and not second-guess yourself all the time. Questioning yourself to an unreasonable degree will kill your idea and business before they have a chance to take off.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Danielle Dufayet: “Reach out to your family and or friends”

Reach out to your family and or friends. Have at least one person you trust that you can confide in. I’m a very private person, but luckily, I have one friend who I can talk to without being judged and who is always supportive. It’s important to feel like someone cares deeply about you. Don’t be afraid to reach out and don’t stuff your feelings.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Preety Kumar: “Trust your intuition and instincts”

It is okay to pursue your dream. Bite off what you can chew. Trust your intuition and instincts. As a part of my series about “Big Ideas That Might Change The World In The Next Few Years” I had the pleasure of interviewing Preety Kumar. Preety is the CEO of...
SOCIETY
ScienceAlert

Study Finds a Strange Paradox When It Comes to How We Feel About Taxing Billionaires

A series of new psychology studies has found most people want to tax all billionaires as a group, but think that, as individuals, they deserve to keep their hard-earned fortune. It's a paradox that seems to say something about how we find it easier to relate to a solitary person than a group. The findings suggest we don't have as many qualms with the inequality of wealth when it's framed in more personal terms, even if the story of how a company or an individual earned their wealth is the same. Instead, we tend to think a billionaire deserves their successes and...
ECONOMY
Business Monthly

What’s the value of trust in your business?

There is one foundational quality that every business needs to succeed: trust. It’s what keeps customers coming back, and it transforms patrons into brand champions who recommend your business to their friends and family. Employee engagement, customer satisfaction and innovation improve – driving your success to new heights. Here are...
ECONOMY
AARP
Forbes

Bill Gates Is Making His Book On Climate Change Free For All College Students

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates is letting college students download his book, “How To Avoid A Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have And The Breakthroughs We Need,” for free—for a limited time. For this week only, students enrolled at any college or university around the world can input their email and...
EDUCATION
Forbes

Building Trust With Your Client, The CEO

Founder of Performance Leaders, LLC, offering business-focused coaching for leaders and their business leadership teams since 2001. One of the best projects I ever worked on is described in the Summer 2021 issue of Leader to Leader in an article authored by Ian Read, Pfizer’s CEO from 2010 to 2018 entitled “Formed in the Crucible of Crisis: My Approach and Insights on Leading Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team.” I collaborated on the article that speaks to Ian’s journey as a CEO, his lessons learned and special emphasis on leading through his executive leadership team. I worked with him in designing and running a key early offsite meeting that helped bring the ELT together around trust and candor. After reading the article, a colleague asked a key question: How does one get into the position to partner with a CEO in a meaningful way? My experience may offer at least one path.
ECONOMY
pahomepage.com

AARP Fraud Watch: Phony Investments

Abc27 is launching a series called AARP Fraud Watch which will help you learn how to spot a scam before it happens to you. This week, the spotlight is on phony investments.
PERSONAL FINANCE

