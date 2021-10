How is Clemson football doing? I know DJ is in contention for Heisman, but curious who he will lose out to since Clemson never wins. Probably averaging 315 a game, three TDS, right? How is Lyn-J doing as the starter? Probably got a thousand yards by now. Bressee probably leads ACC in sacks, right? I already know Ladsen and Zanders are probably hurt again, so I’m not asking about them. Will Swinney probably had 20 catches by now with all the mop up duty he’s seen this season. Are Streeter and Elliot getting extensions yet? I know Galloway is tearing it up as a senior, no drops or anything.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO