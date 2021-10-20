CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TribCast: Is the Texas Legislature finished for 2021?

By The Texas Tribune
fortworthreport.org
 6 days ago

fortworthreport.org

myfoxzone.com

After a regular session and 3 special sessions, what did the Texas Legislature get accomplished?

After one regular session and three special sessions, the Texas Legislature is gone - finally. The conservative agenda won big, with lawmakers passing legislation effectively banning abortion and limiting transgender students' participation in sports. Also passed, an overhaul of the election system and newly drawn districts that critics say underrepresents the minorities who fueled Texas' growth and gave the state two additional representatives.
POLITICS
texasstandard.org

Retirements, announcements as Texas Legislature nears end of third special session

The current special legislative session isn’t over yet, but retirement announcements and reelection plans affecting future sessions are already circulating under the Texas Capitol dome, says Texas Tribune reporter James Barragán. This week, Republican state Rep. Lyle Larson – who has increasingly found himself at odds with GOP leadership –...
AUSTIN, TX
#The Texas Legislature
defendernetwork.com

Texas Legislature gives $95.2M to TSU for construction projects

As the Texas Legislature adjourned, and special sessions finally come to an end, Texas Southern University experienced a much-needed win. The Texas House and Senate sent Senate Bill 52 to the Governor’s desk, a heavily negotiated statewide funding bill for construction projects for Texas’ public universities. The result? TSU will receive $95.2 million dollars for capital improvement projects.
POLITICS
texasborderbusiness.com

TAB Thanks the Texas Legislature for a Pro-Business Special Session

Austin – The Texas Association of Business (TAB) thanked the Texas Legislature for passing major pro-business legislation, SB 8, which appropriates the funds designated for Texas in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). SB 8 allocates $7.2 billion to replenish the Unemployment Compensation Fund and $500.5 million to broadband expansion, two of TAB’s priorities. The bill now heads to Governor Abbott’s desk for his signature.
ECONOMY
senadoelapr.org

Texas Legislature Approves House and Senate Redistribution Cards

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with the most essential Texas news. The Texas Legislature is nearing the end of its work to incorporate a decade of population growth into new political maps – continuing efforts to consolidate GOP dominance over State House and deny voters of color greater vote in who is elected.
TEXAS STATE
texassignal.com

Texas Republicans finish their gerrymander, adjourn special session

Last night, Texas Republicans passed the final piece of their legislative gerrymander and approved a slightly modified version of their original proposal for the state’s new congressional map. Using their party-line power, Texas Republicans aggressively gerrymandered legislative districts at every level, from the congressional map to the lines for State...
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Texas bill to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employers failed in Legislature after business groups rallied against it

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bills intended to block any Texas entity, including hospitals and private businesses, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees failed to pass the Texas Legislature before lawmakers adjourned the third special legislative session early Tuesday morning.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Cougar Online

UH System, UHS Universities Awarded $389 million during Texas Legislature’s Third Special Session

The Texas Legislature closed out the third special session of the year by allocating $339,485,554 in much-needed new funding for capital construction projects across the University of Houston System and its four universities: University of Houston (UH), University of Houston-Clear Lake (UHCL), University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) and University of Houston-Victoria (UHV). The funds, designated as “Capital Construction Assistance Projects,” will be used for construction and renovation of facilities. UH also received an additional $50 million for institutional enhancements.
HOUSTON, TX
Roll Call Online

Texas almost finished with House map, and is already being sued

Republicans in the Texas Legislature have approved the state’s new congressional map — and were immediately met with a lawsuit alleging they maximized their power at the expense of Latinos and other minority groups. The Lone Star State’s House delegation is growing to 38, with two new districts in the...
TEXAS STATE
El Campo Leader-News

Texas legislature adjourns, Abbott’s agenda in limbo

The Texas Legislature adjourned its third special session of the year on Tuesday despite a failure to pass all of Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda. The legislature passed six out of 10 priorities assigned by Gov. Abbott, including how to spend billions in COVID-19 relief funds and the approval of new district maps before closing the session.
mocomotive.com

TEXAS STATE REPRESENTATIVE WILL METCALF UPDATES FROM THE STATE LEGISLATURE

We have now concluded the third called special session of the legislature. Another 30-day special session has come and gone since the conclusion of the regular session at the end of May, and we were successful in passing even more legislation that keeps Texas the premier, common-sense leader among our counterparts in other states. The top priority of this specific special session was redistricting, which we have discussed in one of our previous editorials. In this editorial, I will address other items taken care of as well as redistricting and how you can expect our Congressional, Legislative, and State Board of Education district lines to change here in Montgomery County.
TEXAS STATE
Nashville Scene

State Legislature Finishes One Special Session, Begins Another

Odd-year autumn is supposed to be a sleepy time for the state legislature. There’s no campaign to run, no laws to make. This year, though, that typical peace was interrupted by a call from Gov. Bill Lee. He needed the legislature to approve nearly $900 million in new spending so...

