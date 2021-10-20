TribCast: Is the Texas Legislature finished for 2021?

We have now concluded the third called special session of the legislature. Another 30-day special session has come and gone since the conclusion of the regular session at the end of May, and we were successful in passing even more legislation that keeps Texas the premier, common-sense leader among our counterparts in other states. The top priority of this specific special session was redistricting, which we have discussed in one of our previous editorials. In this editorial, I will address other items taken care of as well as redistricting and how you can expect our Congressional, Legislative, and State Board of Education district lines to change here in Montgomery County.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO