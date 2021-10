Some executives at Marvel tried to nix the iconic Black Sabbath song from Iron Man. Longtime fans of the studio and the brand will remember the tremendous reception to the Iron Man teaser at Comic-Con in 2007. the room went absolutely bonkers when the music dropped and footage was shown. However, a passage from The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows how Kevin Feige and a team of creatives managed to convince decision-makers to clear the song. For those who don't know, you have to buy the rights to use music in films and TV. That means popular stuff like the Black Sabbath track in question can be very pricey. People at the highest levels didn't see the point of making such a purchase. Jeremy Latcham was a Marvel Studios executive back in the early days. The former SVP of Production and Development tried to reason with the top brass about just paying the royalties because it made sense. It turns out his 11th-hour plea ended up being one of the most pivotal moments in the entire franchise.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO