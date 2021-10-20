STENSHOEL HOUSKE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES HOSTING OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY OCT. 28

The new president of Volunteer State Community College, Orinthia Montague (top right), met with school officials and others during an open house on Thursday. It was also an opportunity to introduce the community to the new Vol State at Springfield site director, Destinee Duff (top left). They both began their positions this fall. They are shown here meeting with City of White House officials (l-r) - Derek Watson, administrative services director; Amanda Brewton, HR director; and Gerald Herman, city administrator. It is the 10th anniversary of Vol State classes at the Springfield campus. It is located at 150 Laureate Avenue, just south of TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center, off Highway 431 and William Batson Parkway. For more information visit www.volstate.edu/springfield or call (615) 433-7030. SUBMITTED.
