STENSHOEL HOUSKE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES HOSTING OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY OCT. 28

Catholic Charities is hosting an open house this weekend to showcase their new facility near Helias High School. The organization acquired the old Shikles Building on Linden Drive last year, with renovations starting soon after. Executive Director Dan Lester says the facility will allow all of their offices to now operate under one roof. He says they’ll offer their usual services, including family immigration, housing counseling, and disaster recovery. But he says the new, larger space will also allow them to expand.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO