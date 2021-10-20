CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Transportation institute recognizes industry leaders

ndsu.edu
 7 days ago

The Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute at NDSU honored transportation leaders from across the region during its annual awards banquet Oct. 14. Award winners are John Roswick, retired president and chairman of the board of Midwest Motor Express; Darcy Rosendahl, retired deputy director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT);...

www.ndsu.edu

pct.edu

Industry leader counsels emerging women in construction

The president of the National Association of Women in Construction visited Penn College this past week, engaging faculty/staff and students with the organization’s promise of “Leading builders. Building leaders.” Doreen Bartoldus, water/wastewater construction management leader at Jacobs Engineering, provided an overview of the educational and networking opportunities available to NAWIC chapters. The visit was facilitated by Ellyn A. Lester, assistant dean of construction and architectural technologies, a longtime friend and colleague of the presenter. Bartoldus has more than 45 years of professional experience as a civil/environmental engineer and construction manager, participating in billion-dollar construction projects including water distribution and treatment facilities, tunnels, community park and recreation facilities, and highways. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of New York University (now Tandem School Of Engineering) and a Master of Business Administration in Sustainable Business from Green Mountain College. Bartoldus is a registered professional engineer in New York, a certified construction manager, a LEED Green Associate and an Envision Sustainability Professional. In addition to Friday’s luncheon in the Thompson Professional Development Center, she presented “Build It/They Will Come” to a College Avenue Labs audience the night before.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ndsu.edu

Transportation institute associate director named to Bluewire advisory board

Brenda Lantz, associate director of NDSU’s Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute and director of its Commercial Vehicle Safety Center, has been named to the advisory board for Bluewire LLC, a new company that deploys data analysis in defense of the trucking industry. Lantz has been a researcher at UGPTI since...
FARGO, ND
Corsicana Daily Sun

Republic Services opens industry’s first technical institute

Republic Services, Inc., a leader in the environmental services industry, Monday unveiled its Technical Institute, the industry’s first-ever diesel technician training program. As the need for skilled workers continues to increase, this investment offers best-in-class training, fully compensating students during the 12-week program. Graduates will immediately begin full-time work, joining Republic’s 35,000 employees at one of its 180 local business units. The state-of-the-art, 76,000 sq. ft. facility is located in Dallas.
BUSINESS
hometownstations.com

Marimor Industries recognizes local business as "Employer of the Year"

Marimor Industries was out at a local business to recognize work to support people with developmental disabilities. October has been recognized by Congress as National Disability Employment Awareness Month as a way to raise awareness of the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. Marimor awarded their “Employer of the Year” award to the Lima Pallet Company for their work to create an environment of teamwork and inclusiveness for all employees.
ECONOMY
theredstonerocket.com

AMC headquarters recognized for high industry standards

Army Materiel Command’s sales and operations planning process, recently recognized for maintaining high industry standards, is enabling senior leaders to manage 24-month forward-looking plans, informed by data and driven through staff collaboration. S&OP allows the key stakeholders across the command – from item managers to resource managers – to collaborate...
MILITARY
davenportiowa.com

International City/County Management Association Recognizes Davenport Strengths Institute

October 13, 2021 – The Davenport Strengths Institute (DSI) was awarded the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Strategic Leadership and Governance Award at this year’s ICMA National Conference. The award recognizes the innovative and successful local government programs that have significantly affected a local government organization's culture or strategic direction.
POLITICS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Participate in Recognizing Industry’s Most Inspiring People

Expanded Submission Process Hopes to Increase Diversity of Recipients. Wine Industry Advisor (WIA) has opened submissions for its annual Most Inspiring People award and is asking the industry at large to participate by nominating individuals who have made a lasting impact on the North American Wine industry. Nominees can be viewed as inspirational either by their approach to life or their approach to business and have influenced the future of the wine industry in a positive way.
INDUSTRY
Knox Pages

New Hope Industries recognizes National Disability Awareness Month

MOUNT VERNON - New Hope Industries announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. October 2021 marks the 76th anniversary of National Disability Awareness Month. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Watauga Democrat

Boone business leaders recognized as 2021 Trailblazers

BOONE — Recent Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Award winner Richard Campbell joins non-profit business professional Caroline Poteat as two of 21 individuals honored across North Carolina as Business North Carolina Magazine’s 2021 Trailblazers. Campbell serves as operations manager and director of marketing for Boone Rent-All & Parties Too while Poteat is director of development for Blue Ridge Conservancy.
BOONE, NC
Goldsboro News-Argus

Agriculture leaders recognized

Agriculture is big business in Wayne County, providing nearly 9,000 jobs and more than $1 billion annually to the economy. The people who advocate for and labor to grow agriculture into the county’s largest industry were honored Monday during the fourth annual Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Luncheon held in the Maxwell Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
KOMU

UM System leaders prepare for NextGen Precision Health Institute opening

COLUMBIA — University of Missouri System leaders are banking on medical breakthroughs as they prepare to unveil the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute on Tuesday. The nearly $214 million dollar institute at MU is just one part of the UM System’s NextGen Precision Health Initiative that will span across all four campuses. Precision health is a medical approach that looks at a person’s genetic material, environment and lifestyle to optimize research in clinical treatment.
COLUMBIA, MO
sarasotanewsleader.com

City of Sarasota’s Art in the Roundabouts program honored by Institute of Transportation Engineers

The Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) recently honored the City of Sarasota’s Art in the Roundabouts program with the Institute’s 2021 Innovative Roundabout of Merit Award, Mayor Hagen Brody has announced. “The award raises the profile of modern roundabouts and seeks to inspire others to develop further enhancements in modern...
SARASOTA, FL
Reuters

Senior industry leaders need to learn about AI

October 22, 2021 - Imagine this. You are President of the United States. It's your dream job, because you have more power than anyone else in the world, and nobody ever criticizes you. It's nothing but four years of Nirvana (the transcendent state, not the Seattle Grudge band). In walks...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
WMUR.com

State investing $4.6 million to support commercial transportation industry in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — As winter approaches and the demand for heating oil rises, Gov. Chris Sununu has said there are concerns over delivery driver shortages. Commercial transportation is one of several industries that has seen a shortage of staff this year. To help ease that strain, the Governor’s Office for Relief and Recovery has facilitated a grant to fund a recruitment program for transportation employers.
CONCORD, NH
recordargusnews.com

Penn-Northwest recognizes businesses, leaders for work throughout 2020

WEST MIDDLESEX — During the past several years, there has been a shift in the variety of industries in Mercer County, particularly through economic development through the Penn-Northwest Development Corporation. While it’s important to look back on the past year, agency Executive Director Rod Wilt said it’s more important to look to the future, saying, “We have been around for […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
landline.media

Supply chain not a trucking problem

Land Line Now, Oct. 12, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Like many in the general public, truckers have trouble getting parts due to supply chain problems; but a trucker shortage was not the cause. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. Winter weather has arrived,...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Industry Leader David Shackelford Joins KERV Interactive

KERV Interactive, a recognized technology company specializing in visual IR driven interactive video and data for brands, has brought on marketing and technology industry veteran and true Veteran of the US Navy, David Shackelford to be the company’s Senior Director of the Southeast. Marketing Technology News: Kayne Partners Named to...
BUSINESS
Wiscnews.com

Camerano recognized as Lake Leader

DNR assistant secretary Todd Ambs, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension dean Karl Martin, and Wisconsin Lakes Board vice president Derek Kavanaugh, recognized Colette Camerano, secretary of the Petenwell and Castle Rock Stewards for completing her training through the Wisconsin Lake Leaders Institute, at an Oct. 8 graduation ceremony. This was the 13th class of graduates to learn about Wisconsin’s unique lake resources through a program organized by the Wisconsin Lakes Partnership.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

D.C.-area leaders prioritize equity in transportation, housing and funding decisions

D.C.-area leaders urged local governments Wednesday to prioritize equity when planning and investing in transportation, affordable housing, economic development, public health and environmental protections. The board for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, or COG, composed of 24 state and local jurisdictions, unanimously approved two resolutions: that equity should be...
POLITICS

