CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Porter Novelli’s Sean Smith to lead comms at the Recording Academy

By Diana Bradley
prweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES: Sean Smith, a Porter Novelli EVP who led the agency’s global reputation management practice, is moving to the Recording Academy as EVP of communications on Monday, October 25. The organization supports professionals in the music industry and is best known for presenting the Grammy Awards. In the...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Daryl Friedman, Advocate For Artists’ Performance Rights, Exits Recording Academy.

Daryl Friedman, one of the main voices behind the push for royalty payments from radio stations for airing music recordings, is exiting the Recording Academy where he has been serving as Chief Advocacy & Public Policy Officer. Friedman, who has been with the Academy since 1997, is joining CEDIA as Global President and CEO on Nov. 29. CEDIA is the global trade association for the home technology industry.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Daryl Friedman to Leave Recording Academy for CEDIA CEO Post

Daryl P. Friedman, the Recording Academy’s long-running chief advocacy & public policy officer, will leave his post later this year to become the global president and CEO of CEDIA, the trade association for the home technology industry. Friedman, who first joined the Recording Academy in 1997, will assume his new post on November 29; the move was first reported by Billboard.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Recording Academy Unveils Grammy Awards Inclusion Rider

As promised, the Recording Academy has released the first official inclusion rider for the Grammy Awards, a contract addendum “designed to be a robust tool to ensure equity and inclusion at every level during the production of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards,” which take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicconnection.com

Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Announces Steering Committee

The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing has announced its 2021–2022 Steering Committee. The newly seated Committee consists of a diverse array of music engineers, producers and studio professionals who, building upon the significant legacy established by prior Steering Committees, will work to address key issues confronting music production and promote meaningful solutions to help move the industry forward.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recording Academy#Comms#Internal Communications#Porter Novelli Evp#The Omnicom Group Pr#Emea#Svp#Md#Prweek
imdb.com

Grammy Awards 2022 Executive Producers Revealed by Recording Academy

The Recording Academy has announced that Fulwell 73 Productions will oversee all aspects of the 2022 Grammy Awards, taking place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Jesse Collins, Raj Kapoor and Ben Winston will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
prweek.com

Lime brings on Carolyn Chiang Rosebrough as global head of communications

OAKLAND, CA: Electric scooter and bike-rental company Lime has hired Carolyn Chiang Rosebrough as global head of communications and brand. Chiang Rosebrough joined Lime in the newly created role last Thursday. She is leading the corporate communications, brand and public affairs teams at Lime. The company has a presence in more than 200 cities in nearly 30 countries, including New York City, Paris, London, Berlin, Los Angeles and San Francisco, said Russell Murphy, senior director for corporate communications at Lime.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Ray Kerins joins Next Security Group as CEO

NEW YORK: The Next Security Group has hired comms industry veteran Ray Kerins as CEO. Kerins is set to step into the role on November 1, reporting to Bob Pearson, chairman of NextSec parent company The Next Practices Group. Kerins will be based at the company’s New York City office.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Digital security giant McAfee names Weber Shandwick global consumer AOR

TORONTO: Computer security software company McAfee has selected Weber Shandwick as its AOR leading global consumer communications. Led by Weber Shandwick SVP of strategy and creative Becca Young, the agency’s team on the account, anchored in Toronto and Dallas, will span locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
prweek.com

Starbucks recruits Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ A.J. Jones to lead global comms

SEATTLE: Starbucks has hired Aranthan “A.J.” Jones II in the newly created role of SVP of global communications and public affairs, effective on October 25. He’ll report to Gina Woods, EVP of public affairs and social impact. Jones will lead global communications, international comms, partner communications, corporate comms, Starbucks Stories, marketing integration and entertainment teams worldwide. He will support the company’s growth agenda, creating narratives about the coffee giant’s products, partners, customers and social impact.
BUSINESS
musicconnection.com

Recording Academy Gives Credit With 'Behind The Record'

The Recording Academy has announced that it will give credit where credit is due with its 3rd annual Behind The Record initiative, a social media activation aimed to spotlight the many producers, engineers, songwriters, composers, mixers, instrumentalists, and other creators who contribute to the music recording process. Taking place on Oct. 15, the industry-wide conversation encourages artists across all music genres to celebrate their collaborators' incredible behind-the-scenes work on the tracks, records and albums loved by music fans across the globe. This year's campaign features a short film, narrated by Recording Academy Board of Trustees Secretary/Treasurer Om'Mas Keith, illustrating that behind every hit song is an intricate dance of creativity that builds and builds to the final product. Watch the video here(opens in a new tab).
MUSIC
prweek.com

Laura Sutphen rejoins Golin as MD of social purpose and sustainability

CHICAGO: Golin is welcoming back Laura Sutphen as MD of social purpose and sustainability. The firm has created Sutphen's position to better integrate purpose-driven and social impact work across all of its practice areas and agency brands. She is reporting to Gary Rudnick, president and COO. Sutphen is charged with...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

5 questions for Ruder Finn’s Nick Leonard on his firm’s Mantis acquisition

Ruder Finn acquired Mantis, a public sector tech specialist PR agency based in the U.K., this month. The deal enabled Ruder Finn to obtain Mantis’ 23 clients and 12 staff members, the firms said in a statement. Ruder Finn said the move will also allow it to expand its footprint in the medical and healthcare technology sector because 85% of Mantis clients work with England’s public health system, the National Health Service; private healthcare; and U.K. social care providers.
BUSINESS
prdaily.com

Comms leaders: What’s your value to the organization?

What is the real value of communications in the marketplace today?. We’re asking CEOs and top comms officers from organizations around the country to understand how they value communications skills and competencies. And if you’re a senior communications officer, we want to hear from you!. The HarrisX – Ragan CEO/Communicators...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Sheffield DocFest Appoints Interim CEO, Names Asif Kapadia Guest Curator

After several months of chaos that saw its CEO leave amid “artistic differences” and a claim by the outgoing organizing team that it was terminated without notification, the Sheffield DocFest is getting some welcome stability. Clare Stewart, the former head of the BFI London Film Festival, has been appointed interim CEO, while Oscar- and BAFTA-winning doc-maker Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna, Diego Maradona) joins as guest curator for its 2022 edition. As well as steering the next edition, Stewart — who led the London Film Festival from 2011 until stepping down in 2018 — will also work with the board and senior team to forge...
MOVIES
The Independent

Outtakes: Grammys CEO on R. Kelly, Wallen, cancel culture

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. spoke to The Associated Press about efforts to make the Grammy s more inclusive. He also talked about other happenings in the music industry and cancel culture.Mason addressed the rumors about R. Kelly’s Grammys being rescinded now that the singer has a criminal conviction and country singer Morgan Wallen’s nominations status following his use of racial slurs. He also touched on the academy becoming a place to educate musicians who might be misinformed on certain topics such as diversity, inclusion, race relations and LGBTQ issues. He also opened up about why he lowercased...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Crime Junkie’ Host Ashley Flowers Inks Exclusive SiriusXM Deal for Ads, Content Development (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Ashley Flowers and Audiochuck (“Crime Junkie”) ink an advertising and content deal with SiriusXM; Slate’s “Slow Burn” returns next month with an examination of the L.A. riots; NBA star Fred VanVleet sets the launch of his interview podcast; and more. DEALS Media and podcast company Audiochuck and its founder Ashley Flowers inked a multiyear deal that gives SiriusXM exclusivity to ad sales for top-ranked true-crime show “Crime Junkie” along with all other Audiochuck shows, which include “Anatomy of a Murder,” “CounterClock” and “Park Predators.” The agreement calls for SiriusXM’s Stitcher to distribute all Audiochuck content across all...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu Ups Ashley Chang, Beth Osisek to VP

Hulu has promoted a pair of executives to vice presidents. Ashley Chang will serve as vp content development, drama, and Beth Osisek has been upped to vp original documentaries and limited series at the Disney-run streaming service. Chang reports to Hulu Originals head of drama Sasha Silver, and Osisek reports to Hulu Originals head of unscripted and documentaries Belisa Balaban. “Ashley has been an instrumental part of the team since the day she joined,” said Silver. “She is incredible with talent, has a keen eye for material and, beyond that, is ridiculously kind, to the benefit of every one of her colleagues...
TV & VIDEOS
prweek.com

Power List honorees discuss the future of comms

- Liliana Esposito, chief comms, corporate affairs, and sustainability officer, Wendy's. - Jerilan Greene, global chief comms and public affairs officer, Yum Brands. - Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, VP, comms and policy, DoorDash. - Dustee Jenkins, global head of PR and comms, Spotify. - K Corley Kenna, head of policy and comms,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy