Porter Novelli’s Sean Smith to lead comms at the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy has announced that it will give credit where credit is due with its 3rd annual Behind The Record initiative, a social media activation aimed to spotlight the many producers, engineers, songwriters, composers, mixers, instrumentalists, and other creators who contribute to the music recording process. Taking place on Oct. 15, the industry-wide conversation encourages artists across all music genres to celebrate their collaborators' incredible behind-the-scenes work on the tracks, records and albums loved by music fans across the globe. This year's campaign features a short film, narrated by Recording Academy Board of Trustees Secretary/Treasurer Om'Mas Keith, illustrating that behind every hit song is an intricate dance of creativity that builds and builds to the final product. Watch the video here(opens in a new tab).

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO