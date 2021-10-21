CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiz Khalifa “Million Dollar Moment”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiz Khalifa puts up a good fight for his “Million Dollar Moment”. Ahead of the 2021 Professional Fighters League World Championship, Wiz Khalifa releases his new song, “Million Dollar Moment”. Inspired by the PFL contenders, the Taylor Gang rapper fiercely raps self-motivation and conquering life’s adversities over Sledgren’s rock-infused...

NEWSBTC

Wiz Khalifa & Antoni Tudisco to Release Collaborative NFT Collection Exclusively on Portion via Palm Network

Portion to Drop an Exclusive 10 Piece Collection on the environmentally friendly Palm Sidechain. Multi-platinum GRAMMY & Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa is now expanding his prolific creative output into the NFT space by partnering with renowned 3D artist Antoni Tudisco for a limited edition NFT drop on Friday, October 15. Sustainably minted on the Palm network, the collection will drop via Portion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themusicuniverse.com

Wiz Khalifa teams with Professional Fighters League

New song and merch collection comes ahead of 2021 World Championship. Wiz Khalifa has released his new original song, “Million Dollar Moment,” for the Professional Fighters League ahead of the 2021 PFL World Championship taking place on Wednesday, October 27th. The track is inspired by the ethos of PFL and its unique format, as 12 elite athletes have persevered through the Regular Season and Playoffs, and now each looks to earn a world title and $1 million prize. Khalifa will perform the track, written specifically for the event, live for the first time at the biggest night in MMA being held at the Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL and broadcast in primetime on ESPN networks and ESPN+.
Wiz Khalifa
wedr.com

Jamie Foxx, Usher, T.I., Nelly and Mike Epps join Snoop Dogg for 50th birthday players ball

Snoop Dogg celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday night with a star-studded players ball at his home in Inglewood, California. Jamie Foxx, Usher, T.I., Nelly, Mike Epps, Fabolous and Terence J were among the 300 guests in da house for the big bash, according to TMZ. The Doggfather's TV partner, Martha Stewart, co-host of Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween special, which debuts Thursday on Peacock, was not able to attend, but she sent birthday greetings via Instagram.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Xan Busted For Flossing 2 'Fake' Richard Mille Watches

Las Vegas, NV – Lil Xan’s alleged attempt to stunt in the public eye may have blown up in his face. After the rapper recently snapped a photo for his Instagram Stories tagging noted watch designer Richard Mille and the figure “700K,” popular watchdog blog, Fake Watch Buster, promptly called out Lil Xan and his watches, calling them fake.
rapradar.com

Video: Problem, Snoop Dogg “Dim My Light”

Problem’s hiring in his new video featuring Snoop Dogg. Problem ends his four-part visual series with “Dim My Light” video co-starring Snoop Dogg. As a follow-up to his “Standing Ovation“, “Just Outside (Remix)“, and “Lionel Richy“, Problem takes it to the office where he conducts an interview with his clone. They converse over smoke, malt liquor, and cups of coffee, which features Snoop’s cameo from a mug.
KCTV 5

Snoop Dogg turns 50

KANSAS CITY, MO -- Legendary rap and hip hop artist Snoop Dogg turned 50 on Wednesday, October 20. The American artist, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is best known for his hit songs "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Gin and Juice". Snoop has released a total...
CBS Boston

Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Late Mother Beverly Tate At Boston Concert

BOSTON (CBS) — Snoop Dogg shared the news on Sunday that his mother, Beverly Tate, had died. A few hours later, the rap star paid tribute to her at a performance in Boston with a performance of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.” “Before we leave, we’re gonna play this record for my mama,” Snoop said before the last song of the night at Big Night Live on Causeway Street. “I want you all to sing this record with me. Two fingers in the air. Peace sign, Boston.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) Before leaving the stage, Snoop acknowledged the crowd for “getting my spirit right tonight.” Earlier in the day, Snoop shared photos of his late mother to social media, saying “til we meet again.” “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote. Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA. pic.twitter.com/8WBcDTK1qG — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 25, 2021 Tate was an author and evangelist born in Mississippi, according to Billboard. She was 70 years old. Back in July, Snoop posted about visiting his mother with his brothers in the hospital. Her cause of death was not shared.
rapradar.com

Video: Problem Ft. Airplane James “Lionel Richy”

Problem quietly crashes his ex’s date in the latest music video off his Smoke Break EP. Following his “Standing Ovation” and “Just Outside (Remix)”, part three of the visual series centers Problem at a coffee shop while his former love meets up with her new man. The Compton rapper boasts her missed opportunity at the counter, while his clone walks past the shop and Airplane James providing the hook by a nearby table.
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Channing Tatum is flirting with Zoë Kravitz's dad on Instagram

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum just took their relationship to a strange new place, after the actor left a cheeky comment on her dad Lenny Kravitz's Instagram account. Wait, what?. Back in August, Zoë and Channing were photographed arm-in-arm in New York, sparking rumours that they were dating. A source...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Frankie Lons Mother of Keyshia Cole Cause of Death Revealed

In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”
CELEBRITIES

