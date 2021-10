Last week was quite dramatic here in Topanga. We had an unexpected thunderstorm. Angus and I were out on one of our favorite hiking trails. The sky was an unusual blue silver and we could see the flashes of lightning lit up the sky in the distance. There was no rain, but the thunder kept getting louder and louder. Finally Angus said we need to go home. It was getting too close for his comfort. He had memories emerge of being in a metal boat on a lake in the middle of a lightning storm as a teen and didn’t want a replay. I usually like to push the envelope more, but it was getting late, and I was starting to feel hungry so I agreed without a fuss.

