“We weren’t going to say you are not good enough, not smart enough . . . . Every child should be helped.” That is why the nonprofit that Argelia Rodriguez was asked to head 22 years ago to encourage D.C. public high school students to go to college set no eligibility requirements. Nothing was disqualifying: not grade-point average or family income, not citizenship status or juvenile criminal history. The result has been thousands of children having an opportunity they might never have had to build better lives.

