Welcome to SideDish’s weekly dispatch of need-to-know News Bites, from quiet closures to opening updates and everything in between. After more than 25 years, which is one helluva restaurant tenure these days, the Oak Lawn Avenue vegetarian Indian restaurant is closed. Its last day was October 17. Before I went to Seattle to get married, I forgot to shout (from this here webpage), “Oh, hey Cosmic Cafe is up for sale!” But CultureMap Dallas swooped in and scooped us all. While comforting bowls of dahl are gone, there will more space for meditation and yoga which has expanded into the dining area.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO