With a steady mount, long exposures and a few other tricks, photographers can take images of star trails, showing the motion of the stars over the sky during a period of minutes or hours. Often, the camera stays pointed at Polaris, the North Pole Star, or at the south celestial pole (not marked by a single star) in the Southern Hemisphere. Then, with an open shutter, the camera records an image as Earth turns on its axis and the stars move overhead. There are also many variations on star trail photos, as you’ll see here!

