12 best body oils that will leave skin nourished and silky soft

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
 3 days ago

Body oil is a hydrating skincare buy offering all-over moisture as an alternative to creams and lotions. Known for being easily absorbable and creating lingering skin softness, body oils can be applied either after a bath or shower, or onto dry skin in the morning and evening.

Also creating a chance to have a bit of body-care luxury, the application process of enveloping the skin with intensely moisturising oil is an excuse for an at-home massage or some me-time.

Usually packed with nourishing ingredients to care for skin, there are both fragrance-free and scented options to choose between. When it comes to perfumed picks, citrus, floral or fresh notes can be found in essential oil components, which also have aromatherapeutic benefits. Plus, it’s another way of wearing your favourite scent.

Leaving skin feeling supple and silky, body oils can add a glowing sheen whether you’re preparing to go out or simply seek some TLC skincare. You might not have dry skin but applying a body oil is a quick way of ensuring rough patches are evened out. Similarly, if dryness is your skin type or you’re prone to parched areas, you’ll be looking for soothing oils to smooth and hydrate.

The beauty of body oils is you can add moisture and get dressed straight after, thanks to them soaking into skin efficiently. Additionally, they might also double up as bath, shower and hair oils , making a multi-tasking addition to your daily product line-up.

How we tested

With all the above in mind, we’ve researched the best body oils to buy, including different fragrances and consistencies. We sampled a selection of body oils over several weeks of testing, looking at the formula, skin finish and price point. We checked out essential-oil-infused products, as well as fragrance-free picks. Read on for our guide to the best tried-and-tested body oils to suit all budgets

The best body oils for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – REN Clean Skincare Moroccan rose otto ultra-moisture body oil: £35, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Palmer’s cocoa butter formula moisturising body oil: £5.45, Boots.com
  • Best for relaxation – Aromatherapy Associates deep relax bath and shower oil: £37.50, Aromatherapyassociates.com
  • Best for dry skin – Aveeno skin relief body oil spray: £6.19, Boots.com
  • Best fragrance-free body oil – By Sarah London body oil: £48, Bysarahlondon.com
  • Best body oil selection – ESPA signature blends aromatherapy bath and body oil collection: £35, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best citrus scent – Aesop breathless: £27, Aesop.com
  • Best for multi-purpose use – Lixirskin universal oil: £39, Lixirskin.co.uk
  • Best dry body oil – Liz Earle superskin dry oil for body: £28.80, Boots.com
  • Best luxury buy – Susanne Kaufmann marigold body oil: £52, Susannekaufmann.com
  • Best sweet scent – Molton Brown delicious rhubarb and rose vibrant body oil: £40, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for rich moisture – Von Norten relaxing body oil: £23, Vonnorten.com

Ren Clean Skincare Moroccan rose otto ultra-moisture body oil

Palmer’s cocoa butter formula moisturising body oil

Aromatherapy Associates deep relax bath and shower oil

Aveeno skin relief body oil spray, 200ml

By Sarah London body oil

ESPA signature blends aromatherapy bath and body oil collection

Aesop breathless

Lixirskin universal oil

Liz Earle superskin dry oil for body

Susanne Kaufmann marigold body oil

Molton Brown delicious rhubarb and rose vibrant body oil

Von Norten relaxing body oil

The verdict: Body oils

