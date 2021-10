Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: why we'll see many more operator-made smart TVs next year, and how Facebook is looking to kickstart AI for AR. Companies that sell people TV subscriptions now also want to sell them TV sets: First, Protocol broke the news that Comcast is preparing to launch its own TVs under the XClass brand. Then, Comcast-owned Sky announced the launch of its own line of Sky Glass smart TVs in Europe.

11 DAYS AGO