Obituaries

DALE GOREHAM

marshallcountyjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Goreham, age 90, died peacefully surrounded by family, on October 11, 2021. Services will be held in at St John de Britto Catholic Church in Britton, SD on October 18, 2021 at 2 pm. Father Richard Baumberger will preside over the Catholic Mass. Dale Boyd Goreham, son of...

www.marshallcountyjournal.com

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Dale Haskell

On September 10, 2021, with great sadness, the world lost Dale Haskell, the only son of the late Walter and Joan Haskell of Ballston Spa. Dale was an honest man who would give another the shirt off his back if they were in need. As a musician, he was very well respected as a solid drummer, guitarist, vocalist, and song writer. His understanding of the absurdity of the human condition allowed him to write songs with lyrics that presented a psychological bite even the most seasoned song writers could not imagine. He was an extremely well-read man who possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of music, literature, and film. Dale would spend hours listening to music. His collection could have filled any radio station in the USA. His taste spanned Rock and Roll, Blues, Jazz, Classical, and film soundtracks. Dale’s insight into popular culture were always profound, as were the stories and novels he penned. To know Dale Haskell as a friend was to love him. He could be difficult and cantankerous, but his close friendships were always rewarding. A close friend and fellow musician, Kevin Maul lovingly stated, “I’m hoping Dale is now being bathed in the love of the Creator that he was convinced did not exist. I hope he is somehow hearing all of the wonderful things people are saying about him, and that he realizes that there is now a great hole in the universe – one even greater than the hole he thought he was making by his own existence.” At Dale’s request no “permanent arrangements” have been made.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Republic

Dale Arthur Pasley

Dale Arthur Pasley, 79 of Columbus, Indiana, passed away at home on October 15, 2021. Dale was born in Bartholomew County on February 9, 1942, the son of Homer Pasley and Virgie Brown Pasley. He married the love of his life, Elsie Knotts on June 10, 1961. After high school...
COLUMBUS, IN
Log Cabin Democrat

Remember this? The Dale

In October of 1973, OAPEC, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, proclaimed an oil embargo which was targeted at nations who supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War. The embargo caused an oil crisis which drove gasoline prices up in the United States. Some politicians wanted to instill a national gasoline rationing program but President Richard Nixon said a gasoline ration would be a last resort. By January of 1974, gasoline prices had quadrupled from what they were before the crisis.
CARS
Slate

How a corny joke became the preferred way to challenge Christian anti-vaxxers.

The joke goes something like this: A ferocious storm sweeps through a town, and in the aftermath, a man clambers onto his roof to escape the floodwaters. As he sits there, someone in a canoe comes by and offers to carry him to safety. “No, thanks,” the man replies. “God will save me.” The man paddles off, and the waters continue to rise. Shortly afterward, someone in a boat pulls up to offer help. “No, thank you,” the man says again. “God will deliver me.” The waters rise higher. Finally, a Coast Guard helicopter appears; someone with a megaphone offers to drop a ladder. “No, thank you,” the man says for a final time. “I prayed for God to save me.” The helicopter flies off, the waters engulf the roof, and the man drowns. When the man arrives in heaven, he asks in confusion, “What happened, God? Why didn’t you rescue me?” God replies, “I sent you a canoe, a boat, and a helicopter. What more did you want?”
RELIGION
cwu.edu

Samuelson Commons Named for Dale and Mary Jo Comstock

The common area of Samuelson Hall has been named the Dale and Mary Jo Comstock Commons to honor former professor Dale Comstock and his late wife, Mary Jo, for their support of Central Washington University. A dedication ceremony is set for Saturday, October 23, from 3-5 p.m. inside Samuelson Hall...
ELLENSBURG, WA
thetimes24-7.com

Dale Family attends patriot commemoration

Four of the fifth great-grandchildren of Revolutionary War patriot, George Dale, attended a commemoration in his honor at Riverside Cemetery in Noblesville on Oct. 16. Pictured are members of the Indiana Sons of the American Revolution, Larry and Lisa Dale, Dan Dale and his wife, Ken Dale, and his wife, Janet. The Dale’s are residents of Wabash County. The commemoration was sponsored by Horseshoe Prairie Chapter DAR in Noblesville.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

