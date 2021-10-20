CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being the Ricardos Teaser Trailer (2021)

traileraddict.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeaser Trailer for Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons, Jake Lacy and Nina Arianda. Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz...

www.traileraddict.com

AOL Corp

See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.
MOVIES
NBC New York

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First ‘Being the Ricardos' Teaser

Time to break out the wine glasses -- Nicole Kidman is officially squashing grapes as the legendary Lucille Ball in the teaser for "Being the Ricardos." The upcoming biopic, set for release in December, will pull back the curtain on Ball's private life, which proved to be quite layered since she and her co-star, Desi Arnaz were famously a couple both on and off-screen. The two eloped in November 1940, starred in "I Love Lucy" together from 1951 to 1957, and subsequently divorced in 1960.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Aaron Sorkin goes behind the scenes of I Love Lucy in the Being the Ricardos trailer

Aaron Sorkin loves TV, and not just insofar as he’s made a lot of it. There’s a genuine fascination with the intricate process of production and pressure-cooker environment of a live set evident in such shows as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Newsroom – as well as Being the Ricardos, his latest directorial feature and a return to the soundstages he holds so dear.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ Gets Endorsement From Lucy and Desi’s Daughter: ‘It’s Friggin’ Amazing’ (Video)

Aaron Sorkin’s take on the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz has received one very key endorsement: that of Lucy and Desi’s daughter Lucie Arnaz. Ahead of the worldwide teaser trailer debut of “Being the Ricardos” on Tuesday, Arnaz took to Instagram to reveal that she’s now seen the movie based on her parents, and her review is highly positive.
MOVIES
ComicBook

I Love Lucy Biopic Being The Ricardos Trailer Reveals Amazon Prime Premiere Date

Amazon Prime Video's I Love Lucy biopic Being The Ricardos has an official release of December 21st - as revealed in the new trailer for the film, which you can check out below! Being the Ricardos will bring the powerhouse combo of Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) and Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men), as the titular "Ricardos," aka iconic TV couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (respectively). Anyone who knows the history of Lucille and Desi knows how volatile their mixture of showbiz and love was - and that's exactly the focus Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin is taking with his latest directorial project.
MOVIES
EW.com

Aaron Sorkin shows a new side of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos teaser

Aaron Sorkin has got some 'splainin' to do — and luckily, he was all too happy to do it for us. EW can exclusively debut the teaser trailer for Being the Ricardos, Sorkin's behind-the-scenes look at one fraught production week during the making of I Love Lucy. Coming to theaters on Dec. 10 and Prime Video on Dec. 21, the film stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz while the iconic couple face extreme challenges in their marriage and business partnership.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock Seeks Redemption in ‘The Unforgivable’ Trailer

Netflix has released its first full trailer for The Unforgivable, the Sandra Bullock-led adaptation of Sally Wainwright’s 2009 ITV miniseries Unforgiven.  In her first movie role since starring in another Netflix movie title — 2018’s disaster drama Bird Box — the Oscar-winning actress plays Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime. But attempting to re-enter society is difficult and complicated by a community more interested in doling out severe judgment than forgiving her past. To help her find redemption, Slater attempts to locate her estranged younger sister that she was forced to leave behind. That...
MOVIES
