In Episode 306 of For All You Kids Out There, Jeffrey and Jarrett talk about the ongoing, never-ending Mets POBO (or maybe just GM now) search. Jarrett may also try and settle all family business. We also chat about the playoffs. In the second half of the show we are joined by Trevor Strunk to talk about his book, Story Mode, and get some Phillies prospects thoughts from a real expert. And in the third half of the show we answer your correspondence and talk about the professional wrestling. No, we don’t know how these keep being almost two-and-a-half hours either.

