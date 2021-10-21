CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Gophers, Bulldogs Set for Top-Five Series

gophersports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- An in-state, top-five showdown awaits the No. 4 Gopher men's hockey team for the second weekend in a row as Minnesota takes on No. 5 Minnesota Duluth in a home-and-home series. Minnesota hosts the weekend opener at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT...

gophersports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
gophersports.com

Gopher Alums Set for NHL Opening Night

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2021-22 NHL season gets underway on Tuesday night with 18 Gopher men's hockey alums currently on opening night rosters. Among the Pride on Ice products is 2021 First Team All-American Sampo Ranta, who made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche during last year's Stanley Cup playoffs and will now start his rookie season with the NHL club...Six Gophers alums will start the 2021-22 season with new organizations...Minnesota's 22 NHL alumni last season were tied for the most in college hockey while the program's 115 all-time NHL alums are the most in NCAA history...Phil Kessel already holds program records for NHL regular-season games (1,122) and regular-season goals (391) -- this season he will chase Minnesota's record for regular-season NHL points (currently at 904 behind only Neal Broten with 923)...Blake Wheeler (981) and Alex Goligoski (924) will look to become the fifth and sixth Gopher Hockey alums to play in 1,000 career NHL regular-season games this year.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#College Hockey#Bally Sports North#Ktlk#Amsoil Arena#Club#Gopher Hockey#Nhl
Pioneer Press

Gophers volleyball dominates Northwestern, sweeps season series

In the first game of their return to Maturi Pavilion for a four-match homestand, the No. 12 Gophers volleyball team swept Northwestern 25-20, 25-10, 25-14 to sweep their season series. “I thought it was a really impressive performance by our team,” Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “To be in control...
SPORTS
West Central Tribune

Harried Homecoming as Gophers go to OT, beat Huskies in crazy series finale

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- This is not the first time things have gotten crazy during Homecoming at St. Cloud State. The place that gave us riots on a Saturday night in October more than 30 years ago was this time home to a wild and wacky hockey game that ended with the Minnesota Gophers winning 4-3 in overtime, and St. Cloud State crying foul over the game-winning play.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kmrskkok.com

Gophers Fall To Huskies In Matchup Of Top Five Teams

MINNEAPOLIS – Chaz Lucius’ first career goal briefly rallied the No. 4 Gopher men’s hockey program, but the tie wouldn’t last as Minnesota fell to No. 2 St. Cloud State 2-1 on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Despite outshooting the Huskies 23-18 on the night and 10-2 in...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
gopherhole.com

Gophers Split The Series On The Heels Of A Sammy Walker Overtime Winner

There were plenty of storylines coming into the home-and-home against the No. 2 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies. Whether it be the battle of the brothers with the Perbix’s and the Brodzinski’s or Bob Motzko’s return to St. Cloud, we were in for a treat. One thing is for certain,...
SPORTS
umdbulldogs.com

POWER PLAY GOALS HELP TOP-RANKED WISCONSIN PAST NO. 7 BULLDOGS

The top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team entered its game with the No. 7 University of Minnesota Duluth with one of the most rigid defensive cores in the country, and Friday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena, the Badgers continued that stinginess. The Bulldogs suffered a 3-0 setback to UW, who...
WISCONSIN STATE
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Set to Host No. 19 Cornell

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's defense has been pretty stingy of late. The Bulldogs have yielded one goal or less in six of their last seven games, including Tuesday's 1-1 draw with No. 4 New Hampshire. That defense will get a big test when No. 19 Cornell visits Reese Stadium on Saturday. The Big Red has the top scoring offense in the nation (3.0 goals per game) and also averages a nation best 8.70 shots on goal per game. Kickoff at Reese Stadium is slated for 4 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Top Red Raiders in Five-Set Battle

NORMAN – Peyton Dunn set a career high with 54 assists and recorded her seventh double-double of the season as the Oklahoma volleyball team topped Texas Tech, 3-2, Thursday night inside McCasland Field House. Behind Dunn pacing the offense, the Sooners (9-9, 3-4 Big 12) took down Tech (12-8, 2-5...
NORMAN, OK
msureporter.com

Women’s Hockey drops series to Gophers

Coming into the weekend, it had been the team’s best start since 2003, with a record of 6-0 through their first six games and a 7-1 record through eight. Unfortunately the Minnesota State women’s hockey team was unable to achieve another 7-1 start, falling to the University of Minnesota in sweeping fashion, dropping to 5-3.
MINNESOTA STATE
bubruins.com

Trojans upset Bellevue in five sets

MADISON, S.D. -- Dakota State University rode the solid hitting performances of outside hitters Maddie Polzin and Sydney Schell as the Trojans upset Bellevue University, 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 15-8) Wednesday night in North Star Athletic Association action at the DSU Memorial Fieldhouse. The loss dropped the Bruins to...
MADISON, SD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: Gophers set for another in-state, top-five faceoff

Vs. Minnesota Duluth• 7 p.m. Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, 5 p.m. Saturday at AMSOIL Arena• TV: BSN Friday, My9/XFINITY 999 Saturday• 1130-AM, 103.5-FM Preview: The No. 4 Gophers (3-1) embark on a home-and-home series with No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (3-1) , making this the second consecutive series against a fellow highly ranked Minnesota opponent. The Gophers split with St. Cloud State a week ago. The Bulldogs swept the Gophers in their last meeting in 2019.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy