Gophers, Bulldogs Set for Top-Five Series

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2021-22 NHL season gets underway on Tuesday night with 18 Gopher men's hockey alums currently on opening night rosters. Among the Pride on Ice products is 2021 First Team All-American Sampo Ranta, who made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche during last year's Stanley Cup playoffs and will now start his rookie season with the NHL club...Six Gophers alums will start the 2021-22 season with new organizations...Minnesota's 22 NHL alumni last season were tied for the most in college hockey while the program's 115 all-time NHL alums are the most in NCAA history...Phil Kessel already holds program records for NHL regular-season games (1,122) and regular-season goals (391) -- this season he will chase Minnesota's record for regular-season NHL points (currently at 904 behind only Neal Broten with 923)...Blake Wheeler (981) and Alex Goligoski (924) will look to become the fifth and sixth Gopher Hockey alums to play in 1,000 career NHL regular-season games this year.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO