Mayor places thumb on scale ahead of planning vote

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Mayor Bill de Blasio personally intervened ahead of Wednesday’s vote to curtail hotel development at the City Planning Commission, a sign of the extraordinary pushback the measure was facing at the body.

The 13-member commission voted overwhelmingly to approve the policy, which would require all new hotels to obtain approval from the City Council. But the 9-2 tally was reached only after a last-minute vote-whipping effort that included de Blasio himself.

The mayor weighed in on the negotiations in recent days, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation, calling people involved in the vote to help flip commissioners who were opposed to the proposal. Pressure directly from de Blasio — assisted by some of the city’s borough presidents, each of whom appoints a member to the commission — marked an unusual level of involvement in the dealings of the planning commission, according to several land-use experts.

The proposal would require any new hotels to go through the monthslong land use approval process, culminating in a vote by the union-friendly City Council. It has been sought by the influential Hotel Trades Council for more than a decade, but is derided by opponents as a gift from de Blasio to the union, a close political ally.

Because the mayor appoints a majority of the planning commission, the body typically passes the administration’s priorities. Yet this time around, the days leading up to the vote were filled with tension and efforts to sway commissioners wary of the proposal.

And some of those efforts appeared to be successful.

Commissioners Alfred Cerullo, Joseph Douek, Hope Knight and Orlando Marín, who had either voiced concerns publicly or who sources said were on the fence about the proposal, voted in favor on Wednesday.

Two commissioners voted against the plan: Richard Eaddy and Anna Hayes Levin. Commissioner Larisa Ortiz, who had voiced concerns and was expected to vote against the proposal, was absent.

Cerullo, who had questioned the merits of the proposal at multiple planning commission meetings, called his decision “a less dramatic but equally challenging land-use Sophie’s Choice of sorts.”

“While I don’t give up my concerns previously articulated through the process, I don’t want to ignore those neighborhoods who have been negatively impacted by such development or those neighborhoods potentially next in line,” Cerullo, an appointee of the Staten Island borough president, said Wednesday.

“It is clear to me that having some mechanism to require participation and input and debate from grassroots, surrounding community and from elected officials who play roles in the land use process and are ultimately accountable to their constituents, is a priority for Staten Island,” he added.

Knight, in voting in favor of the proposal, still expressed concerns about the potential impacts of the plan on the hotel and tourism industry, and the fact that it exempts hotels that are being used as shelters. She additionally said she would have liked the plan to include a sunset provision.

“Despite these concerns that I have with the proposal, I vote yes with the hope that modifications can be made in the City Council,” she said.

Levin, meanwhile, questioned the rationale behind the policy.

“The strongest testimony we heard here concerning this rezoning in my mind amounts to protection of a particular segment of an individual industry at the expense, according to the [environmental impact statement], of growth in other segments,” she said Wednesday. “There might be good policy reasons for doing that, but that is not a land-use rationale, which is what concerns us here.”

“While I understand and appreciate some of the concerns, I’m not convinced that this is the correct approach. I believe that while not perfect, the current regulations create the proper balance,” Eaddy said at the meeting.

The policy has long been resisted by city planners, who as recently as 2018 told HTC that no land-use rationale existed to broadly curtail hotel development. Residential buildings, Midtown office towers and even roller coasters can all be built under the city’s as-of-right zoning framework without the level of scrutiny that a small inn will now face if the policy is ultimately enacted. The city’s budget department also reported the special permit measure would eventually cause a hotel room shortage and cost the city billions in lost revenue, according to The New York Times .

However, things began to change in late 2018 and early 2019, around the time the union endorsed de Blasio’s failed presidential bid and later filled his campaign coffers with donations. De Blasio nudged his planning department to pursue the policy more seriously, which culminated in Wednesday’s approval.

De Blasio has said that hotels impose unique burdens on neighborhoods and need to be more heavily regulated, and that the policy has nothing to do with his political ambitions — which now include a potential run for governor. And HTC President Rich Maroko told POLITICO this week that the proposal will help alleviate the oversupply of hotels, which have led to low-quality establishments that become magnets for crime.

The special permit proposal will now go before the City Council, where it has widespread support.