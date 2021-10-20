CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mayor places thumb on scale ahead of planning vote

By By Joe Anuta, Janaki Chadha and Sally Goldenberg
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcwmI_0cYDUDJz00
Pressure directly from Mayor Bill de Blasio — assisted by some of the city’s borough presidents, each of whom appoints a member to the commission — marked an unusual level of involvement in the dealings of the planning commission, according to several land-use experts. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Mayor Bill de Blasio personally intervened ahead of Wednesday’s vote to curtail hotel development at the City Planning Commission, a sign of the extraordinary pushback the measure was facing at the body.

The 13-member commission voted overwhelmingly to approve the policy, which would require all new hotels to obtain approval from the City Council. But the 9-2 tally was reached only after a last-minute vote-whipping effort that included de Blasio himself.

The mayor weighed in on the negotiations in recent days, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation, calling people involved in the vote to help flip commissioners who were opposed to the proposal. Pressure directly from de Blasio — assisted by some of the city’s borough presidents, each of whom appoints a member to the commission — marked an unusual level of involvement in the dealings of the planning commission, according to several land-use experts.

The proposal would require any new hotels to go through the monthslong land use approval process, culminating in a vote by the union-friendly City Council. It has been sought by the influential Hotel Trades Council for more than a decade, but is derided by opponents as a gift from de Blasio to the union, a close political ally.

Because the mayor appoints a majority of the planning commission, the body typically passes the administration’s priorities. Yet this time around, the days leading up to the vote were filled with tension and efforts to sway commissioners wary of the proposal.

And some of those efforts appeared to be successful.

Commissioners Alfred Cerullo, Joseph Douek, Hope Knight and Orlando Marín, who had either voiced concerns publicly or who sources said were on the fence about the proposal, voted in favor on Wednesday.

Two commissioners voted against the plan: Richard Eaddy and Anna Hayes Levin. Commissioner Larisa Ortiz, who had voiced concerns and was expected to vote against the proposal, was absent.

Cerullo, who had questioned the merits of the proposal at multiple planning commission meetings, called his decision “a less dramatic but equally challenging land-use Sophie’s Choice of sorts.”

“While I don’t give up my concerns previously articulated through the process, I don’t want to ignore those neighborhoods who have been negatively impacted by such development or those neighborhoods potentially next in line,” Cerullo, an appointee of the Staten Island borough president, said Wednesday.

“It is clear to me that having some mechanism to require participation and input and debate from grassroots, surrounding community and from elected officials who play roles in the land use process and are ultimately accountable to their constituents, is a priority for Staten Island,” he added.

Knight, in voting in favor of the proposal, still expressed concerns about the potential impacts of the plan on the hotel and tourism industry, and the fact that it exempts hotels that are being used as shelters. She additionally said she would have liked the plan to include a sunset provision.

“Despite these concerns that I have with the proposal, I vote yes with the hope that modifications can be made in the City Council,” she said.

Levin, meanwhile, questioned the rationale behind the policy.

“The strongest testimony we heard here concerning this rezoning in my mind amounts to protection of a particular segment of an individual industry at the expense, according to the [environmental impact statement], of growth in other segments,” she said Wednesday. “There might be good policy reasons for doing that, but that is not a land-use rationale, which is what concerns us here.”

“While I understand and appreciate some of the concerns, I’m not convinced that this is the correct approach. I believe that while not perfect, the current regulations create the proper balance,” Eaddy said at the meeting.

The policy has long been resisted by city planners, who as recently as 2018 told HTC that no land-use rationale existed to broadly curtail hotel development. Residential buildings, Midtown office towers and even roller coasters can all be built under the city’s as-of-right zoning framework without the level of scrutiny that a small inn will now face if the policy is ultimately enacted. The city’s budget department also reported the special permit measure would eventually cause a hotel room shortage and cost the city billions in lost revenue, according to The New York Times .

However, things began to change in late 2018 and early 2019, around the time the union endorsed de Blasio’s failed presidential bid and later filled his campaign coffers with donations. De Blasio nudged his planning department to pursue the policy more seriously, which culminated in Wednesday’s approval.

De Blasio has said that hotels impose unique burdens on neighborhoods and need to be more heavily regulated, and that the policy has nothing to do with his political ambitions — which now include a potential run for governor. And HTC President Rich Maroko told POLITICO this week that the proposal will help alleviate the oversupply of hotels, which have led to low-quality establishments that become magnets for crime.

The special permit proposal will now go before the City Council, where it has widespread support.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The fight for the last red City Council seat in Queens

There might not be a ton of suspense in the race for New York City mayor, particularly after the first public poll in the contest Monday evening found Eric Adams leading by 36 points. But head down the ballot and you’ll find a handful of local races that are looking more competitive.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
montecitojournal.net

DCC Puts Thumbs on the Scale for its Curated Cadre of Candidates

When back room deals and influence peddling are discussed, certain places come to mind. Chicago. New Orleans. Atlantic City. Could “sleepy” Santa Barbara be headed in that same direction?. With Election Day looming, political posturing is expected. Less expected was Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams‘ recent meeting...
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.7 Billion Budget Plan On Track For Approval Next Week After Second Key Committee Vote

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — The City Council Budget Committee on Friday overwhelmingly supported Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.7 billion spending plan for 2022, thanks in large part to $1.9 billion in federal relief money that will help fund a variety of social service programs. By a 27-5 vote, the Budget Committee advanced the mayor’s 2022 budget recommendation, setting up a final vote by the City Council on Wednesday. “This is a progressive budget. I have to be the first to say it, and I appreciate that there is more work to do, yet to come, lots of work...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Doubles Down On Municipal Workers Vaccine Mandate: ‘We Have Contingency Plans In Place’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Municipal workers have a week to get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk being put on unpaid leave. The new mandate comes with pushback and staffing concerns across city agencies. Get the vaccine to get paid — that’s the message to police, fire, EMS, and all other city workers, a demand Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on Thursday morning, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. “We’re saying get vaccinated or you go on leave without pay,” de Blasio said. The city says 71% of those affected by this mandate already got at least one dose. One fully vaccinated city employee, who asked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Land Use#The City Council#The Planning Commission#Hotel Trades Council
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse mayoral candidates talk aquarium plan in debate ahead of early voting

In less than two weeks, Syracuse voters will either decide to elect a new mayor or keep incumbent independent Mayor Ben Walsh in office for a second term. On Wednesday night, the three candidates vying for the top spot — Walsh, Democrat Khalid Bey and Republican Janet Burman — took part in a debate with syracuse.com.
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote Ghatan for mayor | Letter

I am very proud of the accomplishments of the employees of the Town of Friday Harbor during my nine-plus years as the Town Administrator. Equally impressive has been the leadership of the Council in evaluating and then funding the projects which have benefited the community. We have also been blessed with solid leadership from the Mayors that I have worked with, Carrie Lacher and Farhad Ghatan.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Mayor explains importance of SPLOST vote

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The November 2nd special election is approaching quickly and Mayor Skip Henderson broke down the importance of getting the community out to vote on the proposed SPLOST plan. Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax–or SPLOST–is a one percent sales tax increase that raises funds to be used for specific improvement projects within […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ksal.com

OPINION: Former Commissioners, Mayors Urge “No” Vote

A group of seven former Salina City Commissioners and Mayors have signed off on a statement urging voters to vote “no” on a ballot question in the upcoming general election. The proposed ordinance would limit the commission’s ability to enact public health legislation during a state of emergency, social distancing and limiting crowd sizes, mask mandates, and altering hours when businesses can be open.
SALINA, KS
MetroWest Daily News

Letter: Vote Charlie Sisitsky for Framingham mayor

I am a Latinx woman and a mother of a Framingham Public School student. I love my city and strongly believe in reflecting our demographics in the diversity of our elected officials. We gave Ms. Spicer the opportunity to be the People’s Mayor but for four years she failed us...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
princetonherald.com

Challenges ahead for planning manager

Growing cities need people in key positions to ensure growth is executed as efficiently as possible and Princeton is no different – cue Craig Fisher, planning manager for Princeton. Fisher, who began the job last month, said he became interested in city planning as an intern with a local municipality’s...
PRINCETON, TX
ideastream.org

Cleveland council moves ahead with mayor's COVID stimulus spending plan

Cleveland City Council is moving ahead with Mayor Frank Jackson’s proposal to send $26 million in new coronavirus relief funding to the public safety department. The Safety Committee approved the administration’s legislation, which allocates almost $122 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to public safety, economic development and building and housing.
CLEVELAND, OH
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
136K+
Followers
8K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy