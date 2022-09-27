The 50 best Advent calendars for adults and kids you can already buy

Years ago the only advent calendars available were cardboard options that came with surprise chocolates in the shape of Santa Claus. And while we all cherished the moment when we finally got to enjoy our sweet treat everyday, 2022 options are pretty great, too.

These days, there’s advent calendars for all types of people. Whether you’re a fan of wine, beauty, “ Harry Potter ,” baking, skincare or even want to spoil your fur baby with treats this holiday season — you name it, there’s probably an advent calendar for it. There’s tons of great options for kids, too. If your little one loves dinosaurs, no problem. Barbie ? They’ve got it!

While the holidays are always extra busy — shopping for epic gifts, putting up the tree, baking away in the kitchen — you deserve to sit back, relax and take a moment for yourself in December, too! The perfect way to get some R&R? Advent calendars. They basically force you to end your day on a good note, no matter how crazy it may be.

Ahead find 50 awesome options for adults, kids and pets at a variety of price points. And make sure you order fast; the coveted ones always sell out in a blink of an eye!

Note: since it’s still early, some of the following options are available for pre-order only.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Godiva

Bestselling Advent Calendars

Christmas-time isn’t the same without a little chocolate! This annual advent calendar from Godiva is filled with milk chocolates, dark chocolates and white chocolates in the shape of a jolly Santa Clause, a festive snowman, a cute penguin and more.

UncommonGoods

If you can’t spend a morning without tea, then you’ll definitely appreciate this 24 Days of Tea advent calendar. You may be used to your normal brew, but you may end up finding your new favorite flavor!

In Good Taste

Wine not gift this advent calendar to the wine-lover in your life? 24 nights, 24 mini bottles and 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced all the way from Spain, Sicily, California, and beyond.

L’Occitane

If you or a loved one is skincare-obssessed then you can’t go wrong with this advent calendar by L’Occitane. It features travel-sized versions of classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Rose hand creams, indulgent body lotions, gentle cleansing soaps, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands.

UncommonGoods

Calling all music lovers! While it’s usually not the norm, scratching this record is encouraged — it’s an advent calendar! Each day, you’ll scratch off a number to reveal a QR code. Scan the code, and your phone will download a carol sung by an emerging artist.

Rifle Paper Co.

Best Advent Calendars For Everyone

The Rifle Paper Co. Advent Calendar is by far one of the most inexpensive picks on our list, but it’s just as cute! If you’re not looking to spend too much this holiday season, consider buying this festive but budget-friendly option.

Williams Sonoma

Make watching your kids’ favorite holiday movies even more fun with Williams Sonoma’s Christmas Popcorn Advent Calendar.

Williams Sonoma

Calling all Potterheads! This Williams Sonoma x “Harry Potter” Advent Calendar will be make all fans extra happy this holiday season.

Williams Sonoma

This adorable advent calendar is perfect for all baking addicts! This option is filled with two dozen numbered boxes that each hold a special surprise. From cookie cutters to spatulas, piping bags, gift bags, decorating tips and more, the goodies are guaranteed to inspire creative baking.

Anthropologie

This classic advent calendar from Anthropologie would love great in any space. Plus, it lights up! It features 24 tiny drawers for your own trinkets and treasures.

Vosges Chocolate

For the chocolate lover who has no budget when it comes to their favorite sweets, go for this luxurious option from Vosges Chocolate.

Food52

If you like to put your own goodies in a reusable advent calendar, consider this felt pick from Food52. It’s available in a vertical off-white option or a wide charcoal, too.

Anthropologie

If you love collecting ornaments then you know how great Anthropologie’s selection is every year. Why not decorate your tree with this adorable 24-set of village homes? We’re in!

Sugarfina

Calling all gummy lovers! The 2022 Sugarfina advent calendar features four pieces of candy in each drawer for you to enjoy all December long. Sweets include dark chocolate sea salt caramels, oatmeal cookies, apple frogs and more.

Amazon

This Bonne Maman is filled with tasty jams to try every day of the month — great for toast, cheese and more.

Williams Sonoma

If you love Dolly Parton then this is definitely the advent calendar for you. You’ll discover a different treat hidden behind each of the windows. The individually wrapped candies are some of Dolly’s favorites, including chocolates, caramels, gummies and mints.

Pottery Barn

See all the humor dedicated to the Griswold family Christmas in Pottery Barn’s exclusive National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Advent Calendar.

Anthropologie

Featuring 24 tiny drawers to fill with treats and treasures, this wooden advent calendar by Emily Taylor in collaboration with George & Viv makes a charming (and grand!) holiday activity for all ages.

Williams Sonoma

Who doesn’t love hot chocolate during the holiday season? This 12 Days of Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar is filled with a packet of Williams Sonoma Dutch-process hot cocoa behind each of the 12 doors. Just add hot water and top the delicious drink with your favorite marshmallows. For a caffeinated treat, stir the mix into fresh-brewed coffee.

Brewvana Renee Ricciardi

Best Advent Calendars For Adults

Explore 12 new brews this year with the Brewvana Christmas Beer Box from juicy double IPAs to rich chocolatey stouts — all from local breweries all over the country. The box also comes with an embroidered Brewvana winter beanie, a tasting guide, chocolate, other brewery swag scattered throughout.

Flaviar

If you enjoy some whiskey on the rocks after a long day, consider gifting yourself this galaxy-inspired advent calendar that features your favorite type of alcohol.

Vahdam India

This Indian tea advent calendar is ideal for the tea-lover who enjoys branching out now and then. Enjoy 24 bestselling loose leaf teas.

Target

Any “Friends” fan will appreciate this advent calendar filled with cozy socks inspired by their favorite sit-com.

Voluspa

Calling all candle lovers! The Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar includes an exclusive wick trimmer and 12 petite pedestal candles from the brand’s signature Japonica Collection.

Harry & David

The Vintner’s Choice 12 Days of Bubbles Advent Calendar features 12 bottles of Barefoot Bubbly wine (187 ml each) including three Brut Cuvée, Brut Rosè, Moscato Spumante and Pink Moscato.

Amazon

Best Advent Calendars For Kids

The Melissa & Doug Wooden Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar is great for all ages, budget-friendly and has more than 6,300 raving reviews on Amazon.com.

Amazon

This Playmobil advent calendar will help your child create an amazing Christmas ball for them to enjoy all season long.

Amazon

If you like to try fun ways to educate your kids, consider buying this STEM advent calendar by The Purple Cow. A different experiment is hidden in each box for science enthusiasts to stay engaged with the educational game for hours.

UncommonGoods

Your little ones can count down to Christmas while building a train set, one day (and piece) at a time.

Amazon

Inspire an adventurous playtime with the D-FantiX Toys advent calendar that contains 24 mini dinosaur figures that they can easily set up by themselves.

Amazon

Each day leading up to Christmas, have your child open a panel to reveal a special rock, mineral, fossil or gemstone with this National Geographic advent calendar. Gems include Geode, Pyrite, Rose Quartz, Jasper, Tiger’s Eye and more.

Amazon

Bring home some extra magic this holiday season with the Disney Funko Advent Calendar. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest.

Target

If your little gal or guy loves playing with Play-Doh these days, they’ll be thrilled to unbox a holiday-themed Play-Doh can and fun surprise tools to create something fun every day.

Walmart

The Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar features 25 goodies including a doll and pet.

Amazon

This Playmobil “Santa’s Workshop” Advent Calendar comes with lots of exciting presents for each day leading up to Christmas. Items include a backdrop, four figures, sleigh, work bench, reindeer, slide, bike, tons of toys, and more.

Amazon

LEGO has a wide variety of advent calendars including this fun “Harry Potter” version that comes with seven mini-figures and other accessories from the magical movie and book series.

Ciaté London

Best Beauty Advent Calendars

Love painting your nails? Ciaté London’s vegan nail polish advent calendar is filled with awesome shades you’ll be able to enjoy this holiday season and beyond.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop advent calendar is filled with head-to-toe treats for keeping you and that beautiful body pampered all season. Items may include a full-sized Avocado Body Butter for nourishing dry skin, a mini, skin-tingling Himalayan Charcoal, a refreshing British Rose face mask and more.

Rituals

Rituals is doing all they can to make sure everyone feels relaxed and content this holiday season. The brand’s advent calendar even comes with string lights included so you can decorate this beautiful tree like the one in your living room.

Sephora

Sephora’s “Wishing You” advent calendar is jam packed with awesome Sephora brand items like face masks, eye shadows, lip glosses and so much more.

Amazon

This ChapStick branded advent calendar is made for the person who’s obsessed with making sure their lips are moisturizer. Enjoy 12 different lip balms to use this holiday season and beyond. Festive flavors include Candy Cane, Sugar Cookie, Holiday Cocoa, Vanilla Latte, Classic Original and more.

Olive and June

Have yourself a mani little Christmas. Celebrate 25 days of holiday magic with Olive and June’s advent calendar. Behind each door awaits a mini mani surprise like mini nail polish, nail files, hand treatments and more.

ASOS

Discover new products all December long with the ASOS advent calendar that comes with 29 products, a branded tote bag and a makeup bag.

Origins

Origins 2022 Advent Calendar is one worth swooning over. It features tons of bestselling products including the Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, the Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Micellar Cleanser, the Plantscription Powerful Lifting Cream and more.

Dr. Sturm

For the beauty lover who has a never ending budget for skincare products, consider the Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar. It features a selection of the brand’s most loved products, as well as the latest innovations, in full, deluxe and mini sizes.

Amazon

Best Advent Calendars for Pets

Your fur baby deserves a special surprise every day during the holiday season, too! This DreamBone advent calendar for dogs comes with 24 different treats your pup is bound to love.

Target

This 12 Days Advent Calendar Dog Toy Set comes with a variety of adorably designed Holiday toys.

Wufers

Treat your dog to the most beautiful dog treat advent calendar you’ve ever seen this holiday season, filled with delicious treats. This boutique box with a magnetic closure and copper foil is custom-illustrated and beautiful enough to leave out as part of your holiday décor.

Petco

Make your feline extra happy this Christmas with this More & Merrier catnip advent calendar — they’ll be thrilled all season long.

Target

This adorable cat advent calendar from Target is budget-friendly and filled with Christmas themed toys your kitten will love.

