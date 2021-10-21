October is National Protect Your Hearing Month

According to a 2017 study conducted by the the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), along with the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), at least 10 million adults in the U.S. (6 percent of the population) under age 70--and perhaps as many as 40 million adults (24 percent)--may have hearing loss from noise in one or both ears.

That is why the folks at the NIDCD have dedicated the month of October as National Protect Your Hearing Month and use the month as a tool to encourage folks to learn about noise-induced hearing loss, a type of hearing loss the NIDCD says is preventable.

To help prevent hearing loss, the NIDCD recommends everything from the most obvious of tips like moving away from loud noises and lowering the volume on headphones and other sources of noise, to talking with family and friends about the impacts of hazardous noises.

Allison Cummins-Caruso, a Hearing Instrument Specialist with Southern Hearing Aid, Inc. located in Somerset's Roses Shopping Center, says having a custom-made pair of earplugs while attending a noisy concert or sporting event can also help prevent hearing loss.

"The one obvious thing would be to try to limit noise exposure," she said when asked how folks could prevent hearing loss. "Our environment is loud, just being outside with noise. So, noise is the enemy, noise is one of the things that can damage hair cells on the hearing nerve."

Dr. Kara Kratzer, an Audiologist with Southeast Audiology in Corbin, says staying on top of other health factors can also lead to preventing hearing loss.

"Hearing loss actually can be correlated with lots of other health conditions," explained Kratzer. "People that are diabetic are more likely to have a hearing loss, and vice versa. There are certain types of hearing loss where you are more likely to have cardiovascular issues."

"People check their eyes, they check their cholesterol, and they check their heart rhythms, but they don't really consider ears as something that should be on the list," Caruso noted, also adding that she would recommend folks have their hearing checked annually, as well.

Getting screened annually is so important, both Southeast Audiology and Southern Hearing provide free screenings and hearing tests for community members. Kratzer said Southeast Audiology also offers free balance screenings and cognitive screenings, as well. However, Caruso says if someone thinks they may be experiencing hearing loss, it's best to not wait for their scheduled annual screening and to seek help immediately.

"Just don't be afraid to come see, because it's free, it doesn't cost anything," she said, before adding, "There's no pressure to decide on getting hearing aids, we don't try to sell them anything. It's just a come and see and get it checked out," Caruso continued. "The worst thing someone could do is to put it off too long. And sometimes people do that, they keep putting it off and putting it off, and then it just makes it harder to treat, like it would any illness or ailment."

Once a screening or hearing test determines a person has experienced some loss of their hearing, they can begin to take the steps necessary to helping treat what's causing the problem. Caruso says it can depend on the type of hearing loss and what's causing it as to what type of treatment one will receive.

"If the hearing test reveals its nerve damage, that's something a hearing aid would help," she explained. "If it's something that reveals a conductive hearing loss, that's something that your nose and throat specialist would need to take over."

As Caruso eluded to, sometimes devices like hearing aids and cochlear implants can be used to help rectify issues causing hearing loss. Kratzer said she fears that the thought of having to wear such a device can deter people from getting the help they need. She says those folks shouldn't worry, as hearing improvement devices are not the solution for everyone and that cases can differ from person to person.

"All of those treatments, the goal is to help treat the hearing loss, help get sound to the brain to help keep the brain healthy and active, because people with an untreated hearing loss are actually at a much higher risk factor to have cognitive decline as they age," Kratzer explained.

As to what can cause hearing loss, both Kratzer and Caruso say age and genetics can play a big role. They both agreed noise exposure can also play a determining factor on whether one experiences hearing loss. And then there are also medications that are known to be ototoxic, or toxic to the hearing nerve, says Caruso. However, she says physicians are typically knowledgeable about those medications, and generally tend to steer clear of prescribing them when possible.

"Often times when somebody has a hearing loss, it's not just one reason," Kratzer said. "It could be multiple things going on, such as aging, but they've also worked around a lot of loud noise, or maybe they have some type of health condition that is contributing to it. So, it's definitely multifactorial," she added. "It's really hard to pinpoint one thing."

Which again is why Kratzer and Caruso say it is important to have your hearing tested at least once a year. To schedule a free screening or hearing test, call Southern Hearing in Somerset at 606-678-4010, or Southeast Audiology in Corbin at (606) 528-9993.